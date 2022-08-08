Why Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Bassist Flea Doesn’t Enjoy Taking Fan Photos

It’s no secret: We all want a piece of our favorite singers and musicians, whether via an autograph or a photo. While this is all fun and games for fans, it can get quite overwhelming for the artists to interact with their many fans. We’ve recently seen the likes of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Bob Dylan explain why they don’t give autographs anymore. Even the nicest man in rock music, Dave Grohl, is known to dodge a fan encounter or two.

Now, the latest artist to speak out on the toll of constant fan interaction is Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea.

In a recent Twitter post, a fan recently thanked Flea for stopping to chat. “@flea333 thank you (and AK [Anthony Kiedis]) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and I hope you know that you really impacted our lives,” the fan tweeted. “We love you and AK with all of our hearts!💛 @ChiliPeppers.”

In response, Flea tweeted back: “It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly.”

A little taken aback by Flea’s reply, another fan asked, “What’s wrong with fans asking for a picture?” To this question, Flea responded, “There’s is nothing wrong with it. But it ruins having actual conversation. It is a transaction.”

Still slightly perturbed about Flea’s line of reasoning, yet another fan tweeted, “Posing for a quick picture shouldn’t be a chore. For fans, meeting you guys is such a memorable moment that they want to capture it and value it forever. I’m pretty sure you’ve wanted photos alongside your heroes???”

Flea had an answer for that question as well: “I have never asked anyone to take a photo with me once in my life.”

So, if we’ve learned one thing from this Twitter thread it’s that when you run into your heroes, treat them with the kindness that you would give anyone else.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on tour. Find their tour dates HERE.

Do you think it’s OK to ask a celebrity for a photograph? Let us know and comment below.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars