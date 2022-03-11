Dave Grohl Makes a Quick Getaway from Fans Pushing for Autographs

Dave Grohl has a reputation for being extraordinarily kind and generous with his fans, but he draws the line with autographs. In a video uploaded to YouTube by a fan, the Foo Fighters frontman explains to a crowd that he only signs autographs for charity. However, several people push him to sign their items anyway.

Grohl’s response? Doing a ninja run back to his car.

In the video, several fans ask for selfies and bring up instances where he signed autographs for other people. Others asked for specific personalizations for people they knew, seemingly trying to guilt Grohl into giving in.

“I’m gonna say it one more time,” Grohl starts slowly, “I stopped signing shit unless it’s for charity.” When fans persisted in asking for his signature, Grohl had enough.

“Here’s the other thing,” he said, pausing until the crowd was quiet. “See ya!” He promptly turned around and dashed back to his car.

In the comments section of the video, fans sided with Grohl. One commenter, Johnny Arnold, wrote: “He handled that real well and a touch of Dave Grohliness at the end… Remember folks, he’s human. Let him enjoy his own life as he would wish you to do so.”

Another pointed out that these fans wasted an amazing opportunity for a conversation to beg for autographs. “They’re so worried about an autograph from Dave Grohl when Dave Grohl is literally standing in front of them and they could’ve had a really cool once-in-a-lifetime talk with the drummer from Nirvana,” they wrote.

Grohl is known for putting the extra effort in when it comes to his fans. Last summer, he invited an eleven-year-old drummer to play onstage during a Foo Fighters concert after video chatting with her. When a bassist in Seattle was shot in the leg while stopping a gunman during a concert, Grohl gifted him the “throne” he sat on during performances when he broke his leg.

Another fan shared their experience meeting Grohl, noting that he is always gracious toward fans when they are gracious toward him. “I met this dude when I was 14 and he was the nicest guy. He tolerated me and my friend talking to him and being starstruck for way longer than he needed to,” Joseph Browman wrote in the comments. “He’s a good dude and cannot possibly spend his entire life pleasing people and giving them what they want.”

The Foo Fighters will be on tour for the majority of 2022, with all dates until December listed on their website. If you get the chance to meet Grohl somewhere along the way, seize the opportunity to have a cool interaction… and don’t push for an autograph.