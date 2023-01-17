Wilco Map Out 2023 Spring Tour

Wilco are hitting the road this spring in support of their 12th studio album, 2022 released Cruel Country.

Launching in mid-March, the trek will have the band crisscross the country, performing in cities they missed during the initial U.S. leg last year. The band will see support from Horsegirl and the A’s along the way. See a full list of upcoming spring dates below.

A few months ago, it was announced Cruel Country will soon be available on vinyl and in CD formats on January 20. With the news of the upcoming physical release, the band shared a music video for “A Lifetime to Find.” The video features band members Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Mikael Jorgensen, Pat Sansone, and Nels Cline encountering the paranormal at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Watch the situation play out below.

Mar. 23 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Mar. 25 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Mar. 26 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Mar. 30 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Mar. 31 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Apr. 1 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

Apr. 6 – Reykjavík, Iceland @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Apr. 7 – Reykjavík, Iceland @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Apr. 8 – Reykjavík, Iceland @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

Apr. 16 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Apr. 18 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock %

Apr. 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater %

Apr. 20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall %

Apr. 22 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing %

Apr. 23 – Athens, GA @ Classic Center %

Apr. 24 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall %

Apr. 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman %

Apr. 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre %

Apr. 28 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe %

Apr. 29 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheater %

Apr. 30 – Athens, OH @ Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

* with Horsegirl

% with The A’s

Photo: Photo: Peter Crosby / Pitch Perfect PR