Sign Me Up: Jelly Roll Reveals His Vision for a Country-Packed Super Bowl Halftime Show

2030 is still a few years away, but that hasn’t stopped singers like Jelly Roll from dreaming about the Super Bowl. When the NFL announced that the Super Bowl would be held in the heart of country music in 2030, fans and singers started to discuss the theme for the halftime show. With the NFL merging with country music, many believe the halftime show should be a reflection of the city. And for Jelly Roll, he already had an entire performance mapped out.

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Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Jelly Roll was beaming with excitement when it came to the changes coming to Nashville. Unlike other artists who travel to the city looking for stardom, Jelly Roll was raised near the area. Considering Nashville to be home, he was not just excited for the Super Bowl but also for the new Nissan Stadium.

Even before discussing the Super Bowl, Jelly Roll told fans, “For those of you all that don’t know, I am from born and raised right here in Nashville, Tennessee. I’m one of the few locals. So it is a lifelong dream of mine.” He added, “While we’re daydreaming about country music in the Super Bowl, how cool would it be if they did a country music Super Bowl at Nashville?”

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The Perfect Super Bowl Halftime Show According To Jelly Roll

The NFL has yet to announce any details about the 2030 Nashville Super Bowl since it is still four years away. But with more and more singers urging the organization to highlight country music, Jelly Roll had a few suggestions of his own.

“Now hear me out. The stage opens. Garth Brooks walks out. Jason Aldean walks out. Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll walk out. Kind of how they did the West Coast one when they did LA and they brought all the West Coast artists. Imagine if they took all the country artists, Ella Langley, Riley Green, put us all together and let us do the Super Bowl.”

While pulling that amount of power on one stage would make for a memorable night, Jelly Roll could only fantasize. Although he might have to wait a few years for the Super Bowl, he didn’t want fans to have to wait that long before new music.

Teasing the future, Jelly Roll revealed he had new music on the way. “I’ve got an album I’ve been working on hard for two years. It’s somewhere between being the messed up sinner I am and the man of God I’m becoming and I think it’s going to be an incredible album.”

There is no guarantee the NFL will turn the 2030 halftime show into a country music celebration. But Jelly Roll guaranteed a truly historic night if the league decides to hand the stage over to Nashville’s biggest stars.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)