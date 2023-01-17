Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Brit Awards

Harry Styles will be gracing the Brit Awards stage.

On Monday (Jan. 16,) the Brit Awards announced via Twitter that the England native is the latest artist to join the lineup of performers at the awards show, which celebrates the best in music from U.K. artists. Fellow English superstars Sam Smith, Kim Petras and rock band Wet Leg are among the previously announced performers.

Styles is nominated in four categories at the ceremony: Album of the Year for Harry’s House, Song of the Year for his global hit “As it Was,” Artist of the Year and Pop/R&B Act. Smith and Petras’ hit collaboration, “Unholy” is nominated for Song of the Year. Other artists nominated are Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa and Lizzo. The Brit Awards will take place on February 11 at The O2 Arena in London.

.@Harry_Styles is coming home to The BRITs stage 🏠



Don't miss it on Saturday 11 February on ITV (UK) and https://t.co/QjEmDoO5Pu (International) #BRITs pic.twitter.com/BnU3PLPBTk — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 17, 2023

“As It Was” is the lead single off Harry’s House, which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making history as the fourth-longest-running No. 1 ever on the chart. It also hit No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart. Harry’s House debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the U.K. Albums Chart.

Styles has also racked up seven Grammy Awards nominations. “As It Was” pulled in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video nods, while Harry’s House is up for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Wet Leg will open for Styles on the rescheduled dates of his Love on Tour when it resumes at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles January 26-29. They’ll also be the supporting act for the U.K., Australia and New Zealand dates. The tour continues through July 22, when it wraps in Italy. Love on Tour started in September 2021 and included 15 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City in August 2022.

Photo credit: Lloyd Wakefield/Live Nation Concerts