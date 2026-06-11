Country Star Takes on New Leadership Role Within the White House Administration

It’s not uncommon for a country singer to explore other careers outside of Nashville. For most, that means traveling to Hollywood and landing a role in a film or television series. Some might switch genres, searching for a fresh sound. But no matter what – they all tend to stay within the entertainment business. Then there is John Rich. Although a country star, Rich recently reached a unique milestone when he was appointed to a position in the White House Administration.

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With the current president a massive fan of entertainment, the White House has hosted more than a few celebrities, stars, and icons over the last year. But Rich didn’t get just an invite. According to Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, the singer will act as the new Special Envoy for American Landowners.

Exactly what does that title mean? It allows Rich to act as a leading voice for farmers, ranchers, and landowners throughout the United States. Holding the position, the hitmaker said, “I look forward to representing and advocating for landowners’ rights and standing up for the farmers, ranchers, and rural families who work every day to provide for our country.”

[RELATED: John Rich Insists He Isn’t Part of the Country Music Industry: “We’re Not Friends”]

John Rich Taking A Stand Against Landowners Being Harassed

Although Rich will work closely with the landowners, he promised that it goes far beyond just talking. He wanted to protect properties and make sure the owners are not “harassed, intimidated, or pressured by outside interests.”

Considering that the heart of the mission, Rich has advocated for farmers over the recent years. With farmers constantly bombarded by solar and wind companies, developers have also begun surveying the area for AI data centers.

Ready to get to work with Rich, Secretary Rollins was excited to take a stand alongside what she considered to be the “backbone of rural communities.” And when highlighting Rich, she added, “John Rich has long been a champion for rural America, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue fighting for the people who feed, fuel, and clothe our nation.”

For Rich, the appointment marks a rare transition from entertainer to public advocate. While his new role takes him far from the concert stage, it aligns with causes he has supported for years. And he appears determined to use his voice for more than entertainment.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)