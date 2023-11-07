Will Anyone Attempt (Their Version) Albums Like Taylor Swift? Music Execs Hope Not

Beginning in 2021, the biggest name in music, Taylor Swift, has been re-recording her albums. Why? Because Swift wanted to be in control of her songs (and her masters) in the wake of a 2019 moment when a third-party businessman (Scooter Braun) acquired her catalog after acquiring her former label, Big Machine Records.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ever since, Swift has been re-recording and releasing records like Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Despite a trickling of criticism here and there, Swift’s fans have celebrated her decision. But the question remains: will other artists follow suit?

[RELATED: Staff Picks: Our Favorite Albums of October 2023]

According to several reports, record executives at Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group have started to write new clauses in contracts prohibiting artists from re-recording their music as much as 10 years after the initial releases drop. In the past, that number was shorter, about five or seven years.

“The first time I saw [UMG’s new contracts], I tried to get rid of it entirely,” lawyer Josh Karp said to