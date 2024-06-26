Willie Nelson Fans Flood Social Media With Well Wishes as Country Legend Cancels Another Show for Health Reasons

Willie Nelson has been one of the most beloved (and prolific) names in country music for the better part of a century. The 91-year-old Texan recently released his 75th studio album of original material in May. So naturally, the country legend sparked some online concern among fans when health issues forced him to cancel the first round of shows on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Unfortunately, it now appears the festival crowds will have to wait even longer to see the “Always On My Mind” singer perform. Nelson’s team announced on social media Wednesday (June 26) that the GRAMMY winner will miss tonight’s show as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Get Well Soon:” Willie Nelson Fans Express Concern on Social Media

Nelson will miss tonight’s show in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to his official social media accounts. The “On the Road Again” singer already missed the festival’s opening round last weekend, which included stops in Alpharetta, Georgia and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Apparently, the Red-Headed Stranger still isn’t feeling 100 percent, although the post further stated he is expected to return to the tour shortly.

At 91 years old, Nelson’s fanbase spans multiple generations. Support from all over poured into the singer-songwriter’s comment section.

“We are thinking of you Willie!” one X/Twitter user wrote. “You are not just an American Treasure, but a Worldwide Treasure!”

Feel better soon, Willie. I've been attending your concerts for years, last one was Feb of this year in Clearwater, FL. I'm amazed that you are still touring at 90 yrs young! You're a legend. Love you! — sunsetsandbourbon🌅🥃 (@flogrown57) June 26, 2024

Many fans also expressed concern. One Instagram user wrote, “These posts are stressing me out.” Another added, “my heart keeps dropping at these omg.”

Lukas Nelson Will Fill In For His Dad Again

Festivalgoers didn’t get to see Willie Nelson perform during the first weekend of the Outlaw Music Festival tour. However, they got the next best thing, as Lukas Nelson stepped in to perform his dad’s entire set. The lead vocalist for country-rock outfit Promise of the Real had the crowd in tears with his rendition of “Always On My Mind.”

[RELATED: Watch Lukas Nelson Carry “The Spirit of His Father” With a Moving Willie Nelson Cover at Outlaw Music Festival]

“Lukas and the band crushed it in Atlanta with Derek and Susan,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “We missed Willie but seeing Lukas do it was very special.”

Lukas and the band crushed it in Atlanta with Derek and Susan. We missed Willie but seeing Lukas do it was very special. — Atlanta Roots (@AtlantaRoots) June 26, 2024

Lukas Nelson will once again fill in for his dad at tonight’s (Wednesday, June 26) show in Virginia Beach. Celisse, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss will also perform as scheduled.

The tour’s next stop is in Syracuse, New York, on Friday, June 28.

Featured image by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for The Recording Academy