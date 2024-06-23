Willie Nelson’s Son Steps in for His Sick Dad and Delivers a Powerful Cover That Has Fans in Tears

It’s not hyperbole to call Willie Nelson a national treasure. The Red-Headed Stranger is still going strong more than 60 years after his debut album, …And Then I Wrote. In fact, the 91-year-old legend just dropped his 75th studio album in May. Recently, Nelson was slated to perform at the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival alongside Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Celisse. Unfortunately, the country icon had to cancel due to “not feeling well.” But if you can’t have Willie, the next Nelson in line isn’t too shabby. Lukas Nelson stepped up to the plate and played his father’s entire set, much to fans’ delight.

See Lukas Nelson Perform “Always On My Mind” In Willie’s Place

Brenda Lee was first to record “Always On My Mind” in 1972. Since then, everyone from Elvis Presley to the Pet Shop Boys has taken a crack at it. But let’s be real—it’s Willie’s song. His 1982 version reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and snagged three GRAMMY Awards the next year.

Of course, Lukas Nelson is more than just Willie’s son. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter has produced two collaborative albums with Neil Young himself, as well as multiple records with his band Promise of the Real. And he showed why he is a raw talent in his own right while filling in for his dad Friday (June 21) at the festival’s stop in Alpharetta, Georgia. Watch below as Lukas Nelson delivers a stunning rendition of “Always On My Mind.”

@spaseycasey Lukas Nelson covering @WillieNelson's "Always On My Mind" at Outlaw Music Festival in Charlotte🤍

The prodigal son also brought tears to the crowd’s eyes when he performed another of his father’s most cherished hits, “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.” Try to shake the shiver down your spine as Lukas sings, I knew someday you would fly away / For love’s the greatest healer to be found.

“Oh god,” one TikTok user commented. “So much like our ole willie.”

Is Willie OK, Though?

At 91 years old, any health issues will obviously stir up concern from Nelson’s fans. It’s not easy to tour and write music full time at any age, much less a decade shy of 100. Fortunately, Willie’s team said in a Friday (June 21) Instagram post that the singer “is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.”

“Next time could you start with “Willie is ok, however….” ?” one panicked Instagram user commented.

Featured image by Keith Griner/Getty Images