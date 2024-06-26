Watch Lukas Nelson Carry “The Spirit of His Father” With a Moving Willie Nelson Cover at Outlaw Music Festival

Everyone was pretty bummed out to hear that country icon Willie Nelson would have to sit out the first few dates of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour due to health concerns. However, Nelson has quite a musically talented family; and the whole lot of them stepped in for Nelson as he took a quick break to recover. One stunning performance was his son Lukas Nelson’s stellar performance of the Willie Nelson classic “Always On My Mind.” As one fan noted on YouTube, “Lukas is really the best at continuing the spirit of his father.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The performance took place on June 21 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It’s no surprise that Lukas was able to handle the cover so perfectly. He’s a musician in his own right, and has even produced several albums with the likes of Neil Young. Lukas previously covered “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground” on June 21 in Georgia for the tour kick-off.

You can watch his stunning performance of “Always On My Mind” below:

91-year-old Willie Nelson has been touring for decades, and he rarely ever has to cancel a show. However, Nelson recently fell ill ahead of the first dates of his highly-anticipated Outlaw Music Festival Tour with his son Lukas, his family band, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and more.

The announcement came via Nelson’s socials on June 21. The nature of his illness has not been disclosed, though the rep that penned the social media messages noted that he is expected to make a “quick recovery.”

[See Lukas Nelson, Willie Nelson, And More Live In 2024]

The family band was quick to take over and performed a number of different Willie Nelson classics. The additional acts on the tour are still scheduled to perform as previously noted. Nelson is expected to hit the stage in the coming days. However, no additional updates have been made as of today.

Photo by Chloe Weir, courtesy of Nelson’s X page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.