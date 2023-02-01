Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper and Iron Maiden, Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon are the 14 nominees for induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominees were revealed on Feb. 1 by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris.

“Born from the collision of rhythm and blues, country and gospel, rock and roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing,” said Harris from inside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum. “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. These 14 artists have had a massive impact on the music we all love and celebrate every day inside this great museum.”

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

This year, eight of 14 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, and Joy Division/New Order. The 2023 induction marks the first year of eligibility for Missy Elliott and The White Stripes.

Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, and Bush also picked up nominations in 2022, while Michael, who died in 2016, has been eligible since 2012.

To kick off the induction selection process, through April 28, fans worldwide can vote online at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. Once voting is closed, the top five artists selected by the public will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2023 Inductees, who will be revealed in May.

Each year, nominee ballots are submitted by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry, who take into account each artist’s musical influence, length and depth of career and body of work, and superiority in style.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony will take place in the fall with more information on the venue, date, and ticketing to follow.

“It’s such an honor and thrill to be recognized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a nominee,” said nominee Cyndi Lauper in a statement provided to American Songwriter. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Lauper’s debut album, She’s So Unusual.

“Seeing my name on this year’s ballot with so many talents that I admire means so much to me,” added Lauper. “It has been a lifetime privilege to reach so many different kinds of fans with a message of following your own path (and having fun along the way, too).”

Photo: Willie Nelson (Pamela Springsteen / Shock Ink); Cyndi Lauper (Rebecca Miller / Shore Fire Media)