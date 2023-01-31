Paul McCartney Drops Previously Unreleased Jeff Beck Collab

Paul McCartney has shared a new (albeit short) previously unreleased Jeff Beck collaboration in the wake of the late guitarist’s recent passing.

The song, called “Why Are They Cutting Down the Rainforest?” was recorded back in 1994. It was created originally as part of a series of songs that discuss the harmful consequences of deforestation, especially in the rain forests.

McCartney shared the single on Monday (January 30) on social media as part of “meat free Monday,” writing, “With the sad passing of Jeff Beck—a good friend of mine, and a great, great guitar player—it reminded me of the time we worked together many years ago on a campaign for vegetarianism.”

The single was put together as part of a 13-song U.S.radio series made by McCartney called Oobu Joobu that highlighted issues important to the former Beatles’ frontman, including vegetarianism and deforestation.

Beck passed away earlier this year. He was 78 years old. In the days since, many in the music community, from Stevie Wonder to Billy Joel and many more, have expressed their fondness for the legendary guitar player.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement from his rep confirms. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

As for McCartney, the acclaimed artist will be honored at a new show in Carnegie Hall this year.

Natalie Merchant, Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby, and more are among the artists set to perform at the 18th annual Music Of fundraising concert, The Music Of Paul McCartney, at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 15, 2023.

Produced by philanthropist and City Winery founder, Michael Dorf, the annual Music Of experience will celebrate McCartney’s music with a collection of artists performing songs from his extensive catalog of music spanning The Beatles, Wings, and solo material.

Under the musical direction of The Rolling Stones drummer, Steve Jordan, additional performers include Allison Russell, Lyle Lovett, Jonathan Russell of The Head and the Heart, Sammy Rae, singer of Sammy Rae & the Friends, Lake Street Dive, Bettye LaVette, Peter Asher, Ingrid Michaelson, Glen Hansard, The Cactus Blossoms, and Shovels & Rope.

Photo: MJ Kim via Nasty Little Man