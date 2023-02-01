Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring: “This is One of The Hardest Things I’ve Had to Share”

Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed that his touring days are over after recent health setbacks have left his body too weak to travel around to perform.

The metal icon shared the news in a lengthy tweet along with news that his forthcoming European and U.K. tour, set to kick off May 2023 in Helsinki, Finland, and end with a final date in his hometown of Birmingham, England, has been cancelled.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” wrote Osbourne. “As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.”



Osbourne added that his singing voice is “fine,” and that his main focus has been to get back on stage, but after “three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment,” his body is still too physically weak for the travel and more necessary to tour multiple cities.

The Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) Treatment is a more unconventional procedure that involves the use of an exoskeleton to help patients with neuromuscular and other diseases or injuries that have hindered their ambulatory movement, or the ability to walk.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” shared Osbourne. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really fucks me up, more than you will ever know.”



He added, “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Osbourne, who turned 74 in December, has been afflicted with multiple health issues over the decades. When Osbourne embarked on his No More Tears Tour in 1992, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He previously cancelled tour dates in Europe and North America in 2019 following a fall, which injured the vertebrae in his neck. In 2020, Osbourne also revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

More health issues followed in 2022 when Osbourne contracted COVID. A spinal surgery in June 2022, which Osbourne underwent to correct a back injury and nerve damage he suffered following a 2003 quad bike accident, also left him unable to walk.

Osbourne recently picked up four Grammy nominations, including Best Rock Album, for his 19th and final album, Patient Number 9, featuring his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, the late Jeff Beck, and Eric Clapton, among other musicians. Black Sabbath also released their 19th and final album, 13, in 2013.

“I want to thank my family, my band, my crew, my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have,” said Osbourne at the end of his message. “I love you all.”

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images