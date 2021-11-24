With Three Recent Nominations, Jay Z Becomes the Most Grammy Nominated Artist of All Time

With his three recent Grammy nominations, rapper and music mogul Jay Z has become the most nominated artist in the history of the awards.

Jay Z (born Shawn Carter) is nominated for Best Rap Song, along with his compatriots DMX and Nas, for his appearance on the song “Bath Salts.”

He’s nominated in the same category as Kanye West for the song “Jail.” West’s Donda album is also up for Album of the Year, giving Jay Z his third nomination.

Jay Z currently has 23 wins. He’s been nominated 83 times. Quincy Jones previously had the record, tied with Jay Z, at 80 nominations. With Paul McCartney picking up two more this year, he is the sole occupier of second place, with 81 nominations. Beyonce has 79.

Stevie Wonder is next, tied for 74 with the late classical conductor Georg Solti.

Jay Z picked up his first Grammy Award win in 1999, he was nominated for three that year.

It’s been a big year for the 51-year-old Brooklyn-born rapper, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. A few days afterward, he hosted a job fair for thousands in New York City.

In addition to Jay-Z’s nominations overall, songwriter and performer Jon Batiste leads all artists with 11 nominations for 2021. Brandi Carlile has 5, Allison Russel has 3, Olivia Rodrigo has 7, HER has 8, Billy Strings received 2, Silk Sonic has 4 and Valerie June picks up one.

Batiste tweeted his gratitude for all the nominations, saying, “WOW!! Thank you God!! I love EVERYBODY! I’m so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors. 11!”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame