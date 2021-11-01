Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inducts Big Names—Carole King, Jay Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, and More

On Saturday night (October 30), a number of musical stars gathered in Cleveland, Ohio for the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, during which big names like Carole King, Jay Z, Foo Fighters, and more were enshrined forever.
In the Performer category, the Hall welcomed Tina Turner, King, The Go-Go’s, Jay Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren.
For the Early Influence Award, the Hall recognized Kraftwerk, Charlie Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron.
For the Musical Excellence Award, the Hall recognized LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads.
For the Ahmet Ertegun Award (for non-performers), the Hall recognized Clarence Avant.
“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”
Highlights of the night included:
Taylor Swift inducting Carole King.
Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters jamming.
Jay Z earned induction speeches from former President Obama, his wife Beyonce and Dave Chappelle.
Christina Aguilera paying tribute to Tina Turner.
The Go-Go’s making a statement, “There would not be less of us if more of us were visible.”
LL Cool J performing with Eminem and J. Lo
See videos from the night below
Carole King photo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame