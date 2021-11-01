Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inducts Big Names—Carole King, Jay Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, and More

On Saturday night (October 30), a number of musical stars gathered in Cleveland, Ohio for the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, during which big names like Carole King, Jay Z, Foo Fighters, and more were enshrined forever.

In the Performer category, the Hall welcomed Tina Turner, King, The Go-Go’s, Jay Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren.

For the Early Influence Award, the Hall recognized Kraftwerk, Charlie Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron.

For the Musical Excellence Award, the Hall recognized LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads.

For the Ahmet Ertegun Award (for non-performers), the Hall recognized Clarence Avant.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Highlights of the night included:

Taylor Swift inducting Carole King.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters jamming.

Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl perform onstage. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Jay Z earned induction speeches from former President Obama, his wife Beyonce and Dave Chappelle.

Dave Chappelle Was introducing Jay Z into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame & jokes about him selling Crack 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5IqiDOBSJl — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 31, 2021

Christina Aguilera paying tribute to Tina Turner.

Christina Aguilera pays tribute to Tina Turner at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/ftdgTcOHcJ — Roc Nation (@RocNation) October 31, 2021

The Go-Go’s making a statement, “There would not be less of us if more of us were visible.”

Drew Barrymore (second from left) inducts Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Gos (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

LL Cool J performing with Eminem and J. Lo

LL Cool J performs with Eminem and Jennifer Lopez, thanks rap legends in Rock Hall induction https://t.co/7iDlaWMA7Y — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 31, 2021

See videos from the night below

