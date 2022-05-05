Wolf Alice Announce New Stripped Down EP, “Blue Lullaby”

Following their 2021 Mercury Prize-nominated album Blue Weekend, Wolf Alice is back with a stripped-down version of the LP titled Blue Lullaby.

Blue Lullaby will be released on June 24, 2022 via RCA Records. The band shared the first tasters of the EP this morning – a stunning piano-and-choir version of “The Last Man On Earth.”

The London rock outfit performed the reimagined track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, complete with a choir and strings. Watch the performance below.

“Blue Lullaby came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from Blue Weekend and see if they hit any different,” said Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Roswell of the EP. “We also had a really nice moment during the Blue Weekend campaign singing one of our songs with a choir and we wanted to experience that again with a few other songs.”

Wolf Alice began as a duo of singer Ellie Roswell and Joff Oddie before expanding to a four-piece with bassist Theo Ellis and drummer Joel Amey.

Their 2015 debut, My Love Is Cool, soared to No. 2 on the UK charts. Their sophomore release, Visions Of A Life went on to win the 2018 Mercury Prize and received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance.

The group recently announced a fall North American tour. (See the dates below) In addition to their headlining dates, they will be supporting Harry Styles for a portion of his European dates this summer, as well as joining Halsey and Bleachers in select shows this June.

BLUE LULLABY TRACKLIST

1.“No Hard Feelings” (Lullaby Version)

2.“Lipstick On The Glass” (Lullaby Version)

3.“How Can I Make it ok?” (Lullaby Version)

4.“The Last Man On Earth” (Lullaby Version)

WOLF ALICE 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

June 20 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO

June 21 @ Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA

September 24 @ Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE

September 27 @ Terminal 5 in New York, NY

September 29 @ Higher Ground in Burlington, VT

September 30 @ Big Night Live in Boston, MA

October 1 @ Empire Live in Albany, NY\

October 3 @ Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OH

October 4 @ St. Andrews Hall in Detroit, M

October 6 @ The Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL

October 7 @ The Fillmore in Minneapolis, MN

October 8 @ The Truman in Kansas City, MO

October 10 @ Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO

October 11 @ Complex – Grand in Salt Lake City, UT

October 13 @ Showbox SODO in Seattle, WA

October 14 @ Commodore in Vancouver, BC

October 15 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

October 17 @ The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA

Wolf Alice (Photo By Andy DeLuca)