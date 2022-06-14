Wolf Alice Announces New EP ‘Blue Lullaby’

Uber-hip U.K. rock band Wolf Alice has announced a forthcoming new EP, Blue Lullaby, via RCA Records.

The new “lullaby” album is set for release on June 24 and the group has shared a new single from the collection, “The Last Man on The Earth.”

The new EP is billed as a stripped-down companion EP to the group’s critically-acclaimed, Mercury Prize-nominated third LP, Blue Weekend.

Fans can pre-order the new EP HERE.

“Blue Lullaby came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from Blue Weekend and see if they hit any different,” says Wolf Alice frontwoman, Ellie Roswell, about the band’s forthcoming EP.

“We also had a really nice moment during the Blue Weekend campaign singing one of our songs with a choir and we wanted to experience that again with a few other songs, especially as there are a lot of harmonies and a lot of vocal layering on Blue Weekend. Hearing multiple voices singing together is an unparalleled feeling to me so I’m happy we got to record this experience and I hope people enjoy it.”

Check out the new single below along with the tracklist for the new EP and Wolf Alice’s upcoming tour dates.

Blue Lullaby Tracklist

1.“No Hard Feelings” (Lullaby Version)

2.“Lipstick On The Glass” (Lullaby Version)

3.“How Can I Make it ok?” (Lullaby Version)

4.“The Last Man On Earth” (Lullaby Version)

Wolf Alice North America 2022 Tour Dates

Mon-Jun-20 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tue-Jun-21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

Sat-Sep-24 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Tue-Sep-27 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Thu-Sep-29 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Fri-Sep-30 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Sat-Oct-1 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Mon-Oct-3 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Tue-Oct-4 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Thu-Oct-6 Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Fri-Oct-7 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Sat-Oct-8 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Mon-Oct-10 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Tue-Oct-11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex – Grand

Thu-Oct-13 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Fri-Oct-14 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat-Oct-15 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Mon-Oct-17 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

*-opening for Bleachers

#- opening for Halsey

Photo by Jordan Hemingway