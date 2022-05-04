Charlie Puth Drops New Emotional Video for “That’s Hilarious”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charlie Puth just shared a new video for his latest offering, “That’s Hilarious.” The chiding track is taken from his forthcoming LP, Charlie.

The simple but powerful video sees Puth under ambient lighting singing the lyrics about a relationship gone awry, before eventually letting his anger at the situation take over, smashing a guitar against a desk.

Look how all the tables / Look how all the tables have turned / Guess you’re finally realizin’ how bad you messed it up / Girl, you’re only makin’ / Girl, you’re only makin’ it worse / When you call like you always do when you want someone, he sings to kick off the song.

In a recent social media post, the 30-year-old singer talked about the painful inspiration behind the song saying: “I’m also really excited for you to hear it as well because I just heard the master, but it just brought me back to 2019, which was the fucking worst year of my life.”

Ahead of the video’s release, Puth confided in his Tik Tok followers saying he was “really drunk” while filming some of the intimate, close-up shots.

“I didn’t want to get upset about what the song was about,” he said.

@charlieputh Try to hold off watching it until it drops tomorrow morning, but I won’t be mad if you do 💚 ♬ That’s Hilarious – Charlie Puth

“That’s Hilarious” was produced and co-written with long-time collaborator JKASH and the video was directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin. Watch it below.

“That’s Hilarious” follows his January 2022 track, “Light Switch.” After teasing the song to his fans on Tik Tok for months, “Light Switch” became Puth’s most successful single ever. Since its release, it has become No. 1 on the Apple iTunes Pop Chart and has amassed over 211 million streams globally.

Puth’s highly anticipated third album will be released later this year and is described as his “most personal album yet.” Judging from the two lead singles, it seems Puth is ready to bare all.

Photo courtesy Atlantic Records