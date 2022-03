Women’s History Month: The 10 Best-Selling Female-Fronted Albums of All Time

Hello and happy Women’s History Month!

As a way to celebrate this momentous occasion, American Songwriter wanted to highlight the best-selling female-fronted albums of all time. From Whitney Houston to Shania Twain, these ladies below have really moved some units—millions and millions of them, to be more precise.

So, kick back and get ready to enjoy an excellent list (and playlist) of some of the most successful musical ladies ever to do it. Huzzah!

1. Whitney Houston and Various Artists,

The Bodyguard Soundtrack (No. 3 all-time) – 45 million sold

2. Fleetwood Mac

Rumors (No. 9 all-time) – 40 million sold

3. Shania Twain

Come On Over (No. 10 all-time) – 40 million sold

4. Alanis Morissette

Jagged Little Pill (No. 13 all-time) – 33 million sold

5. Celine Dion

Falling into You (No. 15 all-time) – 32 million sold

6. Adele

21 (No. 18 all-time) – 31 million sold

7. Celine Dion

Let’s Talk About Love (No. 19 all-time) – 31 million sold

8. Abba

Gold: Greatest Hits (No. 23 all time) – 30 million claimed sold

9. Madonna

The Immaculate Collection (No. 25 all time)- 30 million sold

10. Mariah Carey

Music Box (No. 34 all-time) – 28 million copies sold