Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share Latest Music Video for “Searching For My Love”

On Monday (February 28), Robert Plant and Alison Krauss released their latest music video for the hit single “Searching For My Love,” from Plant and Krauss’ uber-popular new LP Raise The Roof.

The new work marks the first music video for the pair in nearly 14 years. Check it out below.

The new video follows a series of travelers on a mystical journey up a mountain, through smoke and fog, down dirt paths and into the ocean. The duo cross paths with mermaids and more mythical entities in a search to discover a deeper treasure.

“Watch the new video for ‘Searching For My Love’, the fifth track taken from the ‘Raise The Roof’ album with @AlisonKrausshttps://plantkrauss.lnk.to/SFML-MV,” Plant posted on Twitter.

Originally written and recorded by artists Bobby More & The Rhythm Aces, the song, “Searching For My Love,” is a tune that Plant first started humming as a teenager at school, read a release for the new video.

Plant calls it “another nugget of beautiful lost soul music which has been ricocheting between me and Alison for a long time.”

The two recently performed the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as on CBS Saturday Morning and NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Beginning in June, Plant and Krauss will head out on the road together to bring the music of their latest LP, produced by T Bone Burnett, out on their first international tour in more than 10 years. See the full list of dates below.

Their LP, Raise The Roof, is currently in its 13th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Americana radio charts, following its debut in the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Tour Dates

6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/17 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

6/29 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

Click HERE to view upcoming Robert Plant concerts.

Photo by David McClister, courtesy Shore Fire Media