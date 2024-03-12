World Party Frontman Karl Wallinger Dead at 66

It’s a sad day for music fans. World Party frontman Karl Wallinger has passed away at 66. According to Variety, the musician’s publicist confirmed his passing in a statement.

The publicist did not reveal a cause of death. However, the musician had a brain aneurysm in 2001. Afterwards, Wallinger’s career stalled with the musician focused more on his health. Through his career, Wallinger was both the frontman for World Party and also was a part of the Waterboys.

Wallinger got his career start as a pianist, moving between bands. He served as the music director for The Rocky Horror Picture Show in London as well. In 1983, Wallinger had a short-term venture with the Waterboys. Still, the band spawned three albums and the hit “Whole of the Moon.” However, Wallinger moved on after a couple of years with the band.

Still, he stayed on good terms with is former bandmates. Waterboys front man Mike Scott remembered Wallinger on social media. He said Wallinger was “one of the finest musicians I’ve ever known.”

He formed World Party in 1986. Wallinger recorded the band’s debut album Private Revolution from his own home. In a rather unconventional move, Wallinger recorded a large part of the album by himself. “Ship of Fools” proved to be an early hit for the band. Later, they also memorably recorded “Put the Message in the Box” and “Is It Like Today.”

Karl Wallinger Worked on Various Projects

Future star Sinead O’Connor would also appear on the band’s first two albums as backup vocals. Wallinger ended up returning the favor. Wallinger also collaborated with O’Connor on her debut album The Lion and the Cobra.

World Party never quite captured lighting in the bottle as those early years. However, the band continued to do well for itself and remained popular through the 1990s. At the same time, Wallinger turned his attention to film. He worked behind the scenes for the 1994 film Reality Bites as a musical director. He also famously worked on Clueless as well.

Wallinger’s career stalled following his aneurysm in the early 2000s. However, the musician got back in the saddle in both 2006 and 2015. There were plans for World Party to reunite once more for another tour. Additionally, Wallinger teased new music for the band as well. Sadly, touring plans no longer seem feasible given Wallinger’s passing.

The musician is survived by his wife Suzie Zamit, two children, and also his two grandchildren.

[Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images]