Robby Krieger and The Soul Savages Debut Music Video; Album Due Out Next Month

Beyond being one of the founding members of The Doors, Robby Krieger also helped write many of the band’s hits like “Love Me Two Times” and “Touch Me.” Eventually finding their way into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Doors disbanded after releasing two albums without lead singer Jim Morrison, who passed away in 1971. Continuing to perform over the decades, the famed musician recently shared a music video from his new album, Robby Krieger and The Soul Savages.

Recorded at his own Love Street Studios in Glendale, California, Krieger discussed the process of bringing the album together and how many of the artists on it have worked with top talent throughout the musical spectrum. “I’ve had this studio for the last six or seven years, and it’s really made me branch out as a musician,” he said. “We wrote together, and soul music became a big part of this album. These guys are world-class players—they’ve worked with Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Kahn, Lenny Kravitz—they have that great groove pedigree.”

As for the inspiration behind the new album, Krieger admitted to taking a trip into the past, performing styles he once dabbled with. And he didn’t forget the band. “This band inspired a style of playing I hadn’t done in a while, and it also inspired me to do new things. For example, in the past, I reserved my slide playing for more of the bluesy stuff, but I stretched out on the album playing slide over jazz, funk, and soul grooves. I want to keep evolving, and these guys really inspire me.”

Robby Krieger Performs With Iconic Hollywood Actor

While Robby Krieger and The Soul Savages hits shelves on January 19, 2024, Krieger shared the music video for the song “Samosas And Kingfishers.” The video hints at psychedelic rock and gives a glimpse into what fans should expect from their time in the studio. Excited about its release, the musician explained, “Once people hear this music, they get really into it. When the record comes out the connection with the audience will be even stronger.”

Besides promoting his new album, Krieger recently found himself sharing the stage with legendary actor Dennis Quaid. For Quaid, the chance to perform with one of the founding members of The Doors was a dream come true. Not to mention, the surprise set happened at the legendary Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood, where The Doors played regularly in their heyday.

