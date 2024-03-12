Peter Gabriel, The Waterboys’ Mike Scott Among Artists Paying Tribute to the Late Karl Wallinger

In the wake of Karl Wallinger’s death on March 10, a number of well-known artists have taken to their social media pages to pay homage to the World Party frontman and former Waterboys member.

Among those artists is Peter Gabriel who fondly recalled working with Wallinger at an event during the 1990s. The event was organized by his Real World Records label and featured a variety of musicians collaborating on recording projects.

“Shocked and saddened to learn we no longer have Karl Wallinger with us,” Gabriel wrote. “I had admired his work from afar but it was when we did a Real World Recording Week together that I had the most creative and fun week I have ever had in the studio. Karl was overflowing with wonderful musical ideas that blew us all away, all delivered with terrible jokes that had us laughing uncontrollably all day and night.”

Gabriel continued, “He was such a gifted, natural writer and player, it was a tap that he could turn on at will, effortlessly. Like many a great comic and many great musicians, melancholy was strong in the mix, but his charm, humility, intelligence and razor-sharp wit made him great company.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer finished his tribute by writing, “Karl was an abundant talent and we have been given extraordinary music and memories from this extraordinary man. Thank you, Karl.”

Waterboys frontman Mike Scott, who played with Wallinger from 1983 to 1985, wrote on his X page, “Travel on well, my old friend. You are one of the finest musicians I’ve ever known.”

Tributes from Julian Lennon and Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith

Julian Lennon wrote, “So very sad to hear of Karl Wallinger’s passing… We’ve lost another Good’un… Safe travels my friend.”

Tear for Fears singer/bassist Curt Smith posted an homage that read, simply, “Very sad news, I was a big fan of Karl’s.”

Ex-Alarm Drummer Nigel Twist Pays Homage

Early in his career, founding Alarm drummer Nigel Twist played in a band called PAX with Wallinger and future Alarm guitarist Dave Sharp. Twist posted a tribute to Wallinger on his socials. He wrote, “An extraordinary talent, gifted singer/songwriter and multi-talented musician and producer. … We went our musical separate ways for many years but kept in contact, we’d planned to record together again, alas.”

Twist added, “His songs never fail to reach deep inside and touch your soul. No matter how you feel, his music would fill you with joy and hope and above all, love, for a better world.”

Singer/Songwriter Joseph Arthur’s Heartfelt Tribute

American singer/songwriter Joseph Arthur also took part in the Real World Recording Week event during the 1990s that Gabriel mentioned in his tribute. He penned a long tribute in which he expressed his deep respect and affection for Wallinger.

“His talent was outrageous, [a]nd his love of the Beatles as the rock n roll alpha and omega was legendary,” Arthur wrote. “Before I met him, people would compare my voice to his and assume I was influenced by him. I wasn’t before we met, [b]ut afterwards, I was influenced by him a great deal. Not just his music, but the way in which he carried himself. … I loved him totally.”

No cause of death was announced for Wallinger, who was 66. He is survived by his wife, Suzie Zamit, two children, and two grandchildren.