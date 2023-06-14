Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood Have Collaborated on a New Song

Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood have recorded a duet.

The two country superstars confirmed the news during a Q&A session at CMA Fest 2023. While Yearwood was interviewing Judd, she mentioned that they’ve “done a little something together in the studio,” an announcement met with cheers from the crowd. The song, which they haven’t revealed the title of, was recorded at Judd’s house in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

“It just comes out and it’s just there,” Yearwood described of how they recorded in the same room at separate microphones five feet apart. “The first take was like, ‘Okay, that was cool, you want to do it again just because it was fun?'”

While Yearwood admits she has an “ego” when it comes to singing, she praised Judd’s voice and its ability to uplift Yearwood’s when they were singing together. “I think I can go out and throw my thing down, I feel pretty confident, but it’s so cool to sing with somebody that makes you elevate your game to another level,” Yearwood raved of Judd. “And it was such a joy singing with you.”

“It’s so good,” emphasized Judd. “I wish we could play it today, but y’all have to wait.”

Fans may not have to wait too much longer, as it appears the song will appear on Yearwood’s new album, which she expects will arrive in fall 2023. According to CMT, Yearwood has been actively writing songs for the new project as she works to expand her confidence when it comes to songwriting after some encouragement from her husband, Garth Brooks, and hit songwriter Leslie Satcher, who’s had cuts on Yearwood’s 2005 and 2007 albums Jasper County and Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love, respectively.

“It’s still hard for me, but I’m doing it,” Yearwood said of writing for the album. “I’m always nervous when I go, but I get a little less nervous every time. It’s just been really good. I’m so excited about it.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM