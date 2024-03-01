The Eagles’ Don Henley Joins Trisha Yearwood on New ‘Austin City Limits’ Episode: How to Watch

The latest episode of Austin City Limits features an all-star tribute to country star Trisha Yearwood, which was part of the acclaimed PBS performance series’ ninth annual Hall of Fame Honors event.

Videos by American Songwriter

At the ceremony, which was taped on October 26, 2023, co-founding Eagles member Don Henley was on hand to induct Yearwood into the ACL Hall of Fame, and he also sang a duet with her. The show also featured performances by Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Ronnie Dunn, and Jo Dee Messina.

[Buy Eagles Concert Tickets]

How to Watch

The new Austin City Limits episode premieres Saturday, March 2, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. on PBS. Check your local listings for specific details about the show.

Immediately after the debut broadcast, the full episode will be available to stream online at PBS.org/austincitylimits. Previous episodes of the program also can be viewed at the site.

[RELATED: Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Tease Honky-Tonk Bar in New Docuseries Friends in Low Places]

Henley’s Appearance on the Show

In Henley’s induction speech, he noted, “I was a fan of Trisha Yearwood the minute I heard her voice coming out of the radio.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also recalled how he became friends with Yearwood when he sang backing vocals on her 1992 hit “Walkaway Joe,” which reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

“She was small-town Georgia, and I was small-town Texas, and so we had an ingrained mutual understanding and respect,” he said.

Henley also saluted Yearwood for her 30-plus-year career, and her “exceptional gift as a singer.”

After Yearwood accepted the honor, she invited Henley to join her for a rendition of “Walkaway Joe.”

Other Performances on the Show

The other guest artists all performed songs from Yearwood’s back catalog at the event.

The Brothers Osborne sang “Wrong Side of Memphis,” a No. 5 hit for Yearwood in 1992. Clark sang “The Song Remembers When,” which peaked at No. 2 for Yearwood in 1993.

Yearwood teamed up with Dunn for a duet rendition of her 2020 song “I’ll Carry You Home.” Messina offered up an enthusiastic rendition of the 1991 tune “She’s In Love with the Boy,” which was Yearwood’s debut single and first country chart-topper.

More About the Episode

Yearwood’s Hall of Fame Induction episode will be the final show of Austin City Limits’ 49th season. Besides the live performances, the program features archival footage of Yearwood’s previous appearances on the series. She previously featured performing her own sets on the show in 1992, 1996, and 2000. She also appeared as a guest of Henley on a 2015 episode that showcased songs from his country-flavored solo album Cass County.

In addition, the latest ACL episode features new interview segments with Yearwood, husband Garth Brooks, and actor Matthew McConaughey. Early in his career, McConaughey was featured in the official music video for “Walkaway Joe.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.