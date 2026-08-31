Dolly Parton’s Estate to Put on Festival in Late Legend’s Honor

Dolly Parton will soon be celebrated in a big way. Days after the country music legend died, her estate announced a festival that will be held in her honor.

Dubbed Dollyfest, the celebration will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, and London, England, across two consecutive weekends in 2027.

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The happening was originally planned as a multi-artist event in Nashville and intended to feature Parton as performer and host. Now, it will morph into a global double-day, double-weekend, double-continent party of a lifetime.

“What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life,” Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime manager and the Founder/CEO of CTK Enterprises, said in a press release. “Many people behind the scenes know that Dollyfest is a dream of Dolly’s that was intended to take place on her 80th birthday in Nashville. We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go.”

“And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges,” he continued. “A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?). And, well, at this moment, Dollyfest is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!).”

What to Know About Dolly Parton’s Festival

Nozell went on to assure fans that he’s “not discouraging people from celebrating Dolly in the ways they choose.” However, he noted that, “as far as a traditional memorial goes, that is not something Dolly wanted.”

“So, instead, it feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly,” he said. “This is something that is authentic to her, something that feels right to me, and something that artists and fans around the world can participate in, while also giving everyone time to grieve, and giving everyone time to plan.”

More information on tickets and specific dates in 2027 will be forthcoming. Fans can www.dollyparton.com to sign up and be the first notified about Dollyfest details.

Dollyfest is just one of many Parton-related projects that are still in the works following her death.

Among the forthcoming projects are Parton’s Nashville hotel and museum, as well as jewelry, pet, and home products.

A Parton-themed avatar show is also in development. Additionally, a documentary on Parton’s Broadway musical, a biopic, a docuseries, a scripted series, and a Billy The Kid animated series are all in the pipeline.

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