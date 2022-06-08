Blondie Announces New Box Set ‘Against The Odds 1974-1982’

Though Blondie’s heyday was a couple of decades ago, the group remains in the news.

Last winter, it was the official release of their crossover Christmas song, “Yuletide Throwdown.”

And today (June 8), the band has announced a forthcoming new box set, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, which is set to drop on August 26th this summer.

The box set will mark the band’s first-ever authorized archive and will feature 124 tracks and 36 previously unissued recordings from the seminal pop group, famous for songs like “Rapture.

The box set arrives some 50 years and 40 million record sales into the band’s illustrious history, “from the two decades that the bulk of Blondie’s archive spent sitting in [band member] Chris Stein’s barn outside of Woodstock, NY, to the true treasure chest that’s culminated in this forthcoming collection,” reads a press statement.

The collection of music will be available in four formats, including a Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition of 10 LPs and an additional 7″ and 10″ vinyl. The collection features all of the band’s first six studio albums, which have been remastered from the original analog tapes that were cut at Abbey Road Studios. It also includes over four dozen demos, alternate versions, outtakes, the group’s first-ever recording session, and more.

Also included is a track-by-track commentary from frontwoman Debbie Harry, along with Stein, Clem Burke, and the rest of the original band members. Two volumes of liner notes and a 120-page illustrated discography along with unpublished photos are also part of the big release.

Photo via Shore Fire Media