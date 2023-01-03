Wynonna Judd Offers Mental Health Check-In: “I’m Okay”

Wynonna Judd is giving fans a mental health update.

On Tuesday (Jan. 3), the country star took to Instagram to share a personal video to ease fans’ concerns that she’s overworked and exhausted, assuring them that she’s okay. Judd shared a screenshot of a comment from a fan saying that they were worried that Judd’s manager was “pushing her too hard” while noting that she “just tragically lost her mother” Naomi Judd, who died on April 30. “She just doesn’t appear well. I would like to see her take an extended break for her own mental and physical health,” the fan stated.

In response to the comment, Judd says she was initially a bit annoyed until she realized that people are “genuinely concerned” and wanted to respond. “I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being,” she asserts, adding that she has a “great team.”

“I’m working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish, it’s sacred,” she adds. She also explains that she calls her brand “Wynonna Incorporated” “because I incorporate a lot into my life.” She notes that she balances her packed schedule with time off, tending to her farm in the Nashville area, walking in the woods, and hosting game nights with her family.

“So I’m okay,” she concludes. “Last thing I’ll say is you can’t keep a good woman down for too long.”

Judd had to cancel her appearance at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS, where she was supposed to perform with Kelsea Ballerini due to an “extreme” case of vertigo that kept her off her feet. She said was “absolutely heartbroken” about the cancelation.

The powerhouse singer will resume The Judds: Final Tour on January 26, with special guests Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Ballerini, Tanya Tucker, and Little Big Town joining her for the duration of the tour until it ends on February 25.

Photo Credit: Lisa Konicki