Ashley McBryde is Looking for Trouble in “Brenda Put Your Bra On” Video

Ashley McBryde is begging “Brenda Put Your Bra On” in the colorful video for the humorous track off her latest album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

The video showcases sweeping shots of a small southern town, including a close-up of Brenda’s Beauty Salon, before cutting to McBryde holding a gas can flanked by her cohorts, baseball bat-wielding Caylee Hammack and cigarette-smoking Pillbox Patti. The trio is ready for trouble with plans to watch their neighbor’s baby mama catch him with a “whore.”

Brenda, put your bra on / There’s trouble next door / Grab a pack of cigarettes and meet me on the porch / Marvin baby mama put that whore on the floor / Brenda, put your bra on (bra on, bra on), the trio sings while a guitar case, dishes, and clothing can be seen getting tossed around in the background. The video ends with the three singers ending up on a newscast about the debacle.

“As soon as we recorded this song, we knew we wanted to make a video for it,” McBryde said in a press statement. “It’s the start of the action in Lindeville. There were a lot of ways we could have shot the video, yet [Director Reid Long] had the idea to capture all the insanity and drama in one continuous take, which feels very in tune with the spirit of this entire project – how Lindeville of us!”

Brenda is one of the many characters of Lindeville, the fictional town that McBryde and her collaborators, including Brothers Osborne, centered the album around. John Osborne served as album producer while the duo sings with her on “Play Ball.”

McBryde will perform two shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on February 15 and 16. She is nominated for two Grammy Awards at the 2023 ceremony, one for Best Country Album for Lindeville and another for Best Country Duo/Group Performance as Carly Pearce’s duet partner on the No. 1 hit “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

