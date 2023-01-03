Adele Cheers As Fans Get Engaged at Her Las Vegas Show

Adele’s New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas was made even more special when a set of fans got engaged.

While ringing in 2023 with her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, photographer and hair and makeup artist Jorge Antonio Campos posted a video on TikTok showing his brother’s engagement at the show. One man can be seen getting down on one knee, as he puts a ring on the finger of another man who begins to cry and excitedly says, “yes.” Meanwhile, the superstar singer watches the sweet moment from the stage, shouting “Happy New Year.” She then points at the couple with a smile on her face, alerting the crowd about the engagement as she cheers “woohoo!”

The record-breaking hitmaker also shared photos from the event that shows her looking regal onstage while donning a “Happy New Year” crown, along with gold confetti showering the audience. She also included a photo of the newly engaged couple and a snap of her posing with her band as they all hold hands. “Weekend 7 Happy New Year to You and Yours,” she captions the gallery.

Weekends With Adele is Adele’s first Vegas residency. It was supposed to begin in January 2022, but was delayed several months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It officially launched in November 2022.

“New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!!” she shared upon announcing the NYE shows. “I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes.”

The residency resumes on January 20 and continues until March 25.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images