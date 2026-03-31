Wynonna Judd Shows Off Her Sass With “Woman to Woman” Performance During Tammy Wynette Tribute Concert

Wynonna Judd just brought some major sass to the Ryman stage. At a March 30 tribute concert for the late Tammy Wynette, Judd delighted the crowd with a sass-filled performance of “Woman to Woman.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Judd got the crowd energized as she perfectly embodied the 1974 track, with the facial expressions and spirit it deserves. The singer, however, was not totally pleased with her first attempt, and pointed to her nerves as the reason why.

She decided to ask the band for a second go, telling them that she needed to add more sass to her performance. They, of course, obliged, and Judd delivered an equally great showing the second time around.

That wasn’t Judd’s only time on stage Monday night. She returned later in the show to perform “We Are Gonna Hold On” with Randy Houser.

The duo did Wynette and George Jones with their performance. The audience agreed, granting the pair a standing ovation after their impressive performance.

Wynonna Judd’s History With Tammy Wynette

Judd’s relationship with Wynette goes all the way back in 1984, when the latter singer presented the former one with her first CMA Award. From there, Judd told the crowd, the women “quickly became family.”

It’s for that reason that Georgette Jones, Wynette’s daughter, wanted Judd to participate in the tribute concert.

“I definitely wanted Lorrie Morgan and Wynonna,” Jones told American Songwriter ahead of the show. “Both of them actually knew mom and worked with her and were good friends of hers… We were just absolutely thrilled that both of them were gonna be able to participate.”

Their participation, along with that of The War and Treaty, Carter Faith, and Gretchen Wilson, proved just how beloved Wynette is.

“I think she would probably be near speechless. She’d be overwhelmed,” Jones said of how her mom would feel about the show. “… To know that she has admiration and respect from so many people that she admires and respected, like Wynonna and Lorrie that she adored, I know that she would just be so excited and thrilled to be able to have this moment.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BMI