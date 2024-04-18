Wynonna Judd Shares Her Thoughts on the Growing Diversity of Country Music

Country music has been growing and changing steadily since before Ralph Peer pressed the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers’ first sessions for the Victor Talking Machine Company in Bristol, Tennessee more than 100 years ago. Despite the success of artists like Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Breland, and Kane Brown, the genre has famously had a lack of diversity. This is true of both fans and artists. Beynoce’s foray into country music with Cowboy Carter put that lack of diversity under a microscope. Country legend Wynonna Judd recently said she sees things changing.

Earlier today, the Associated Press released a short clip of Judd talking about a new, more diverse crowd of fans coming to the genre. The clip doesn’t allow for much context. However, the caption reads, “Wynonna Judd says country music is beginning to welcome a diverse audience as Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter spurs conversations.”

Wynonna Judd Discusses the New Generation of Country Fans

“I think we’re doing it. I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Judd said of the genre opening its doors. She added, “I mean, look at what’s going on. We’re having a conversation about it right now. It can only get better. I can say that with my whole heart.”

Judd went on to say, “I can only imagine in a year from now—let’s check back in together in a year or two years from now and see what’s going on. Because it’s happening right this minute and it’s got everybody talking. Doesn’t it?”

At that point, the AP interviewer replied, “Beyonce does. I don’t know if country music as a whole does.”

“No,” Judd replied. “I’m talking about everywhere I’ve gone in the last couple of days, someone has brought up this conversation,” she clarified. “Whether it’s you and me or just a friend of a friend. Someone I don’t even know and I were having a conversation about it and I just said, ‘You know what? It’s about freaakin’ time.’ I think it’s important for us to open the door for the next generation, period,” she concluded.

