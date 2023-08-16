Yoshiki to Release Concert Documentary Featuring International Artists

Japanese rocker Yoshiki will be making his directorial debut with the music documentary, Yoshiki: Under The Sky. The film will consist of a global concert led by Yoshiki, who is known as the leader of the rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars.

A trailer for Yoshiki: Under The Sky was released and showcases the massive list of musicians from all over the world. The Chainsmokers (USA), St. Vincent (USA), Sarah Brightman (England), Scorpions (Germany), HYDE (Japan), SUGIZO (Japan), SixTONES (Japan), Jane Zhang (China), Lindsey Stirling (USA) and Nicole Scherzinger (USA) will be part of the concert film.

Yoshiki: Under The Sky will make its NYC premiere at AMC Empire 25 in Times Square on September 7 before the film premieres in Tokyo at Toho Cinemas on September 8. It will then make its London premiere at Odeon Covent Garden on September 11 before its Los Angeles premiere at TLC Chinese 6 Hollywood on September 14.

“When I first began working on this project, I didn’t know when we would all be able to gather in the same place and share the joy of music,” Yoshiki said in a statement. “Coming together with these great artists from around the world, we were able to create a theatrical experience that I’m very proud of. I’m so grateful for everyone who joined us on this journey.”

Yoshiki: Under The Sky is produced by Sid Ganis, Mark Ritchie, Doug Kluthe, and Aaron Latham-James. Abramorama is responsible for the global distribution of the film. In addition to the release of the film, Yoshiki is planning his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour.

“The music documentary film YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY features the world-renowned rock star and composer leading a global concert featuring today’s top musical artists,” an official synopsis that accompanies the film’s trailer reads. “Directed by YOSHIKI – leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars – the project was conceived during the recent period when artists could not connect with their fans. YOSHIKI has gathered an unprecedented collection of artists for a deeply emotional journey, including a heartbreaking interaction with the husband of a terminally ill fan and a celebration of voices joined from across international borders.”

