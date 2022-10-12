You Can Now Open Your Own School of Rock

Sponsored Content

School of Rock is so much more than the 2003 movie.

Founded in 1998 as a single school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, School of Rock has amplified everything you know about music education. With a patented, performance-based curriculum, School of Rock is unlike any other traditional music school in that it truly prepares its students for the stage. With programs specifically designed to take each student on a unique musical journey, School of Rock caters to every experience level from complete novice to seasoned player. Students tackle new and unique challenges to not only learn to be great musicians but are also taught in a band setting to learn valuable, life-long lessons in work ethic and teamwork.

Since its inception, School of Rock has grown into a global brand with more than 300 open schools and 200 more in development across 15 countries. It has won dozens of accolades, including being named the world’s Best Children’s Service & Education Franchise. It has also been recognized as the Regional Champion of the Americas by Global Franchise Magazine and has been acknowledged by Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Franchise Business Review as one of the top franchises in the world.

Now, you can open your own School of Rock location. Being a part of shaping young minds and fostering burgeoning talent through their unique approach to music education is easier than ever.

“Owning two School of Rock locations is easily the most rewarding and successful enterprise I have ever been a part of,” said Bea Escobar, owner of School of Rock Bentonville and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Owning a School of Rock means getting to be a part of a fun business with purpose; connecting and collaborating with other passionate, like-minded people, making a difference in the lives of others in your community through music, and turning your love of music into your career.

As a School of Rock franchisee, you will get the tools you need to succeed with unparalleled training and support. You will be provided with coaching in both the business and the music aspects of the school; assistance in getting your school built; ongoing program development; as well as learning the ins and outs of managing your school from IT to marketing and more.

