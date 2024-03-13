Max McNown’s New Single “Dead Set” Is a Reminder to Live Life to the Fullest

22-year-old singer/songwriter Max McNown is back with another look at his forthcoming debut album Wandering. Today, he released “Dead Set” as the second single from the album. He also released a music video made up of clips pulled directly from his phone. Watch the deeply personal and nostalgic video below.

“Dead Set” isn’t just a guitar-driven track that showcases McNown’s smart songwriting and powerful vocal delivery. It is also a call to arms. With this track, the Oregon-born singer/songwriter hopes to remind all who hear it to live life to the fullest and not take the short time we have on this earth for granted.

Max McNown on “Dead Set”

In a statement, McNown talked about the meaning behind his new single. “Worrying about the future can cause you so much suffering, and for no good reason,” he said. Then he said that his new release “Is about making the decision to approach every single day like you came back to life for the specific purpose of living that day to the fullest.”

The music video for “Dead Set” drives that point home. It opens with a message from McNown. “This video is made up of footage from my own life—memories I wish I could relive,” it reads. “It serves as a reminder to live every day like you came back to experience it one more time, to be dead set on living,” the message concludes.

The video includes clips pulled directly from McNown’s iPhone. Viewers will see him hanging with friends on the lake, taking in the beauty of nature on a hike, SCUBA diving, skydiving, jumping over campfires, and more. The thing that ties these vignettes together is the theme of living fully in the moment.

More About McNown

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, McNown said he never saw himself as a singer. His voice never fit the songs he wanted to sing. Then, one day, his friend introduced him to Tyler Childers. Singing along with “Lady May” gave him confidence in his voice.

That confidence led him to start busking in Southern California. After making some tips and getting a few phone numbers, one of McNown’s new fans introduced him to Zach Bryan. Hearing “Get Out Alive” gave him the push he needed to throw himself fully into chasing his dream of being a star.

Now, McNown is living life to the fullest as an acclaimed artist. His debut full-length album Wandering drops on April 12 via Fugitive Recordings.

Featured Image: YouTube/Max McNown/Fugitive Recordings