“You Have Freakin’ King George Strait in the House and Don’t Have Him Sing”: Fans Loved Vince Gill’s CMAs Tribute, but Wanted a Little More King of Country

While Lainey Wilson won big at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, the night featured a special moment for Vince Gill. Receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, the CMAs took a moment to honor the rich legacy Gill created in country music. Having worked with icons, legends, and the Eagles, Gill proved himself as a singer, musician, and songwriter. Although fans loved watching the CMAs highlight the singer’s career, many were left wanting more after George Strait made a surprise appearance to present the award to Gill—not because the moment wasn’t amazing (which it was), but because Strait adding to the performance would have been top-notch.

During the CMA Awards, Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless took the stage to offer a special performance of Gill’s hit song “When I Call Your Name.” After the song, the crowd erupted as Strait walked out. With fans at home hopeful they were about to see Strait cover a Gill song, Strait stuck to presenting.

“You have one Vince Gill tribute song. You have freakin’ King George Strait in the house and don’t have him sing,” one fan wrote on X.

While still a notable moment in CMA Awards history, I don’t think anyone would have turned down a surprise performance from the King of Country himself. Thankfully, Carlile and Loveless delivered a special tribute on their own.

Vince Gill Thanks Willie Nelson For Continuing To Inspire

As for Gill, when accepting the award, he spoke about the persona that surrounded Nelson. “Willie Nelson, the man who is on this is a long, long friend. Fifty years we’ve known each other. I adore him,. What I admire most is his willingness to include his family. He calls his band family.”

Loving how Nelson called his band family, Gill insisted, “Man, that’s a great way to live. So Willie, if you’re out there listening, at 92 years old, you’re still inspiring us.”

