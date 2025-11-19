12 Years Ago, Taylor Swift Took the Stage With Vince Gill at the CMA Awards—and Earned “Newfound Respect” From Country Fans Everywhere

The 47th Annual CMA Awards were an eventful one for Vince Gill. At the 2013 ceremony, the country icon took the stage to perform alongside Taylor Swift.

While Swift’s two trophies of the night came from her, Keith Urban, and Tim McGraw’s “Highway Don’t Care,” during her performance, she opted to sing “Red,” the title track of her 2012 album.

In addition to Gill, Alison Kraus, Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, and Eric Darken joined Swift on stage for the performance.

After co-host Brad Paisley introduced the group, all the musicians wowed the crowd with an acoustic rendition of Swift’s song.

Gill got things going with the guitar, before Swift came in on vocals. Mandolinist Bush entered the song next, and was followed by vocalist Kraus who joined Swift on the chorus. The unique group completely filled out when bassist Meyer and percussionist Darken got in on the action.

The crowd really got excited when Swift, Kraus, and Gill traded off lyrics in the song’s next verse, before the impressive performance came to an end. Swift’s showing helped earn her further respect amongst the country music purists.

One fan wrote on YouTube, “Being a 38-year-old man, Taylor was always a guilty pleasure to me…I would like some of her songs but never tell anyone. After I seen her perform with the Queen Allison and Vince Gill, I got a newfound respect for her like I’ve never known and now I tell people I listen to Taylor.”

Another listener noted, “This is the song that made me fully respect Taylor Swift. I grew up listening to Alison Krauss and Vince Gill playing from my mom’s stereo, among other great singers of all genres.”

Vince Gill to Be Honored at 59th Annual CMA Awards

Gill’s time on stage with Swift must have been exciting. However, his upcoming appearance at the 59th Annual CMA Awards may just top that.

At the Nov. 19 show, Gill is set to be honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. After a special tribute performance, Gill will accept the honor. The distinction is given each year to an artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in country music.

“Vince embodies the very best of what Country Music stands for,” Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release. “He’s a true trailblazer, one who gives back to the community, honors the roots of our genre, and even now, continues to share his talent with fans across the globe.”

“As a Country Music Hall of Fame member, 18-time CMA Award winner, and former 12-time CMA Awards host, he remains a vibrant force in our industry,” she continued, “and we’re honored to celebrate an artist whose influence is so deeply woven into the fabric of our format.”

The 59th Annual CMA Awards airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19, airing on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)