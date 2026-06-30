You Won’t Believe How Few People Listen to These 3 Iconic 1990s One-Hit Wonders Today

One-hit wonders are everywhere until they aren’t. Songs that achieve this kind of instant success are often momentary, epitomizing their era so strongly that they struggle to live outside of it. These three 1990s one-hit wonders took over the charts in their day, but in the modern era, their lack of endurance has become clear. Their streaming stats haven’t matched their initial chart run.

[RELATED: 3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Will Get Your Friends Singing]

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“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” — Crash Test Dummies

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There is no denying that Crash Test Dummies’ “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” has done well on streaming, but compared to other 1990s hits, it falls a tad short. This song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, beating out many songs from all genres. Given that, you’d think this would remain one of the most memorable songs of the 1990s, although that hasn’t proven true.

You’d also think this hit would remain one of the most memorable, given that it’s impossible to hear this song once and remove it from your brain. You’d be forgiven if you thought this song was a joke. It’s not, but it has all the makings of one. It’s heavy-handed, and the vocals are comically booming. Its distinctiveness earned it fame in its day, but that hasn’t translated to widespread, mainstream success in modernity.

“I Know” — Dionne Farris

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Dionne Farris’ “I Know” is the kind of song that instantly jogs the listener’s memory, no matter how long it’s been since they last heard it. But this is the kind of hit you stumble upon in modernity rather than actively listening to it. Its streaming stats will tell you that.

The lyrics to this one-hit wonder are super simple but effective. “I know what you’re doing

Yeah, yeah,” is basically all that is said. Nevertheless, it’s that simplicity that grabs the listener’s mind and holds on forever. “I Know” will always be there, but few reach for it nowadays.

“Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand” — Primitive Radio Gods

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Despite its conventionally un-radio-friendly title and sound, “Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand” became a massive crossover hit in the mid-1990s. This song epitomized the moody, downtrodden vibe of 90s rock, sampling B.B. King for a timeless touch.

“We sit outside and argue all night long / About a God we’ve never seen / But never fails to side with me,” the lyrics read. Despite how dimly lit this song is, plenty of listeners loved it in its day. In modernity, perhaps, the 90s-ness of this song has kept it from continued success.

(Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)