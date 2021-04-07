Zac Brown Band Announce Livestream From Southern Ground Studio

In partnership with Sessions Live, Zac Brown Band will be performing their first-ever live stream from Southern Ground Studio in Nashville, the band announced on Wednesday (April 7). The event, taking place Saturday, May 8 at 9 p.m. EST, is a celebration of live performance and the band’s greatest hits over the last two decades.

“I’m so excited to invite our fans to our special livestream performance. It’s been a long time since we took the stage, and we think it’s about time we bring family and friends together,” says Zac Brown in a press statement.

The livestream will also include a give away of signed ultra-rare items and be followed by a VIP encore set and a Q&A session. The band is expected to share some exciting news, as well. General admission tickets run $19.99. VIP tickets are also still available, and those packages include a one-on-one virtual hang with Zac Brown, a DemerBox with Brown’s laser engraved signature, and an Uncaged Vinyl signed by Brown.

Any and all donations submitted during the event will benefit the non-profit Camp Southern Ground, serving youth and veterans throughout the year through various outreach programs and summer camps.

“It’s an honor to welcome the three-time Grammy winner and multi-platinum artist Zac Brown Band to perform this special livestream on Sessions. This will be one of those moments in music history as this legendary band lights up living rooms all over the world with their incredible live sound,” offers Tim Westergren, co-founder of Sessions. “Zac joins a growing list of superstar artists using Sessions to connect directly with fans and grow their audiences in over 185 countries simultaneously with the power of interactive livestreaming.”

Photo by Diego Pernía