Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band released an Amazon Original cover of James Taylor’s “Sweet Baby James,” available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. The soul-stirring song is the opening track on Taylor’s 1970 breakthrough sophomore album and is considered by Taylor to be his best song.

“I started listening to James Taylor in elementary school. He’s probably my single biggest influence that I’ve ever had,” said Zac Brown. “What Taylor plays on the acoustic guitar is very hard – there are moving base lines, and there’s a rhythm and melody all playing at one time. He showed me what you can do with a single guitar to accompany a song. I hope our fans love this as much as we do.”

Zac Brown Band has a long history with Taylor, sharing the stage with him at the 2011 Academy of Country Music Awards, performing a medley of their hit song “Colder Weather” with “Sweet Baby James.” This Original cover of “Sweet Baby James” follows Zac Brown Band’s two digital singles released in 2020, “The Man Who Loves You The Most,” which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales Chart, and “You and Islands.”

Amazon Music listeners can find the track on the "Fresh Country" playlist, the best place to find the freshest tracks in country music. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Zac Brown Band" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Zac Brown Band, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.