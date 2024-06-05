Zach Bryan and John Mayer Play Unreleased Song “Better Days” During Quittin’ Time Tour Stop, Fans Can’t Get Enough

Zach Bryan is still on his Quittin’ Time Tour this year, with a recent stop in Los Angeles on June 4 for the third night. During the set, he brought out an unlikely friend and duet partner—John Mayer. The two played an unreleased song, “Better Days,” which has some lore behind it.

Last year, Bryan posted a snippet of “Better Days” on social media, then subsequently deleted it. Included was a group photo in the studio with none other than Mayer in the corner with a guitar. Many fans speculated that Mayer was featured on the song, but the post was gone before there was any confirmation. Now, it seems like those speculations have paid off.

A Zach Bryan fan account posted the performance on TikTok, which had fans going nuts in the comments. “Do people realize how insane this is,” one fan wrote. Another commented on Mayer’s skills, writing, “John Mayer is Top 10 on making a guitar do what he wants it to do.”

Other fans continued to share the insanity of the duet. “No one is appreciating the magnitude of this collab,” one fan wrote. “The people at this concert witnessed greatness…this is epic,” another commented. Another fan shared their disappointment at attending the second night show in LA instead of the third, as they missed out on the John Mayer experience.

Zach Bryan Continues On His Quittin’ Time Tour, Playing Unreleased Songs and Creating Memorable Experiences

Additionally, it looks like John Mayer stuck around with his pal Zach Bryan to play a rendition of “Revival” from Bryan’s 2020 album Elisabeth. Mayer seemingly got into a dueling guitars scenario with Bryan’s guitarist while on stage.

Fans have recently dubbed John Mayer one of the best guitar players ever, and Bryan’s guitarist certainly challenged him on that title. He held his own against Mayer’s riffs and fancy fretwork, giving fans a memorable night.

Another fan account posted a video of the duel, and fans in those comments were also ecstatic. “I wouldn’t have survived this!” one fan commented. “Love John’s support for younger artists.” John Mayer has definitely been using his platform to champion emerging artists and guitar players, as well as stepping back from making his own music to play with Dead and Company, the Grateful Dead tribute band currently in residence at The Sphere. Though he’s seemingly a busy guy, he found time to come to LA and support Zach Bryan.

Featured Image via TikTok