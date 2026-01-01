Zach Bryan Wraps up 2025 by Marrying Samantha Leonard

Calling 2025 a “whirlwind” may feel painfully cliché at this point. But in the case of country star Zach Bryan, how else do you describe a year that saw the Grammy winner perform for the largest ticketed crowd in history, beef with Gavin Adcock, and sell his entire musical catalog for a whopping $350 million? As the sun set on another record-breaking year, Bryan had one last milestone up his sleeve: In a social media post Wednesday, the “Revival” crooner, 29, confirmed his marriage to Samantha Leonard.

Zach Bryan Celebrates Nuptials With Bruce Springsteen Homage

First publicly linked in July 2025, the couple tied the knot Dec. 31 during a private ceremony in San Sebastian, Spain, according to Page Six. On Instagram, Zach Bryan shared a video of himself in a tux holding Leonard, who is wearing a strapless white gown, in his arms.

“Tougher than the rest,” Bryan captioned the post, alluding to the 1987 song from one of his idols, Bruce Springsteen. In the next slide, he posted a video of himself performing the song in question during a reception.

Bryan’s post came just five hours after an Instagram video shared by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi—and posted below—showed the “Something in the Orange” singer whisking his new wife away at the end of the night.

A day ahead of the momentous announcement, Bryan dropped another Instagram hint in the form of a photo featuring him posing alongside his friends in formal attire. He captioned this post with lyrics from the Black Eyed Peas’ 2009 hit “I Gotta Feeling.”

The “Pink Skies” singer’s wedding comes a little more than a year since he split from Barstool Sports host Brianna “ChickenFry” LaPaglia in October 2024.

A Packed 2025 Schedule

Zach Bryan is heading into a busy 2025 as a newly married man. Just next week, he will release the follow-up to his 2024 best-seller, The Great American Bar Scene. Bryan’s sixth studio album, With Heaven On Top, is due out Friday, Jan. 9.

On March 7, he will kick off his corresponding With Heaven On Tour at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The highly-anticipated trek wraps up Oct. 10 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Featured image by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA