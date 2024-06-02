Zach Bryan Showcases New Song “28”, Gives Moving “Pink Skies” Performance at Oakland Concert

While serving in the United States Navy for eight years, Zach Bryan eventually left the armed forces to pursue a career in country music. Sharing a love for country music since childhood, it seemed natural for the singer to branch into the genre. And in just seven years, Bryan received numerous accolades as he went on to sell over 30 million albums. He even won a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, the hitmaker recently revealed his new song “28” while performing in Oakland, California.

Spending the evening playing a few of his hit songs, fans seemed to love the set Bryan produced. While he performed numerous songs, fans in attendance received a special treat when the country singer decided to play an entirely new song called “28.” Before jumping into the song, Bryan admitted, “Like I said, I have a new record coming out this year. I hope it doesn’t suck. This is a song called ’28.’ I hope you don’t hate it.”

Detailing how the song came about, Bryan recalled spending some time with his friends and realizing how lucky he was to be where he was. “Me and all the guys one time were bowling in New York City and I looked at all my best friends in the entire world and I realized how lucky I was to be in that exact moment, and I wrote this song about being content.”

Zach Bryan Gains Praise For New Song “Pink Skies”

Teasing fans with a few songs from his upcoming album, Bryan also decided to serenade the crowd with his new song “Pink Skies.” And yet again, the crowd loved it.

Although some fans couldn’t make it to the concert, Bryan’s performance of “Pink Skies” landed on YouTube with fans sharing their opinions. “Was such an amazing concert! What energy Zach brings to the stage and the audience responds. His encore was hands down the most fun I have ever seen. He is on his way to being such a huge star! Shine bright Zach.” And another fan detailed how far he was willing to fly to see the country star in concert. “ Going to fly from Ireland to see this man in NY in December!”

