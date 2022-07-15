Zach Bryan Releases Nine-Song EP ‘Summertime Blues,’ Announces Giant Tour

Country star Zach Bryan has released a new nine-song EP, Summertime Blues.

The release comes just a few weeks after Bryan released his acclaimed American Heartbreak LP. Bryan, a veteran of the Navy, also has a swath of tour dates, ranging from July into November, which you can also check out below. Fans can purchase tickets for those shows HERE.

“Over the course of Summertime Blues, Bryan sings about working class lifestyle; (the dark and muscular “Quittin’ Time”); paints a bittersweet portrait of a summer night across America on the title track; tells a longing story about the one that got away (“Oklahoma Smoke Show”), and dives deep into the frustrations of a relationship gone sour (the fiery “All The Time”), a press release shares about the new EP. “He shifts from epic to intimate with the songwriting mastery fans have become accustomed to, exploring the many textures of life without flinching at their complexities.” 

Check out the new track and upcoming tour dates below.

2022 Tour Dates:

# Indicates newly added date

July 15             Canby, OR                   Wild Hare Music Festival

July 15-17        Whitefish, MT               Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival (Sold Out)

July 22             Cleveland, OH              Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 23             Columbus, OH             Buckeye Country Superfest

July 25             Indianapolis, IN T          CU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 28             Chicago, IL                   Lollapalooza

July 29             Fort Smith, AR              Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

July 30             Atlanta, GA                   Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 04             Chicago, IL                   Windy City Smoke Out

Aug 12             Gilford, NH                   Band of NH Pavilion

Aug 13             Bethel, NY                    Bethel Woods Center

Aug 14             Darien Center, NY        Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 18             Lewisburg, WV             The State Fair of West Virginia

Aug 20             Alexandria, LA             Bulls, Bands, Barrels

Sep 02             Weston, CO                 Caveman Music Festival

Sep 03             Snowmass Village, CO Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

Sep 10             Chattanooga, TN          Moon River Music Festival

#Sep 11           Franklin, TN              FirstBank Amphitheater 

Sep 13             Asheville, NC              Exploreashville.com Arena

Sep 14             Raleigh, NC                  Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep 16             Pryor, OK                     Born & Raised Festival

Sep 17             Columbia, MD              Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sep 19             Pittsburgh, PA              Stage AE

Sep 21             Boston, MA                  Roadrunner

Sep 23             Camden, NJ                  Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sep 24-25        Bridgeport, CT             Sound On Sound Festival

Sep 27             New York, NY              The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sep 29             Newport, KY                 Promo West Pavilion at Ovation

Sep 30             Detroit, MI                    The Fillmore Detroit

Oct 02             Minneapolis, MN           Surly Brewing Festival Field

Oct 07             Austin, TX                     Austin City Limits

#Oct 18           Los Angeles, CA         The Wiltern 

Oct 19             Phoenix, AZ                  Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct 22             San Francisco, CA        The Warfield

#Oct 25           Seattle, WA                  WAMU Theater 

Nov 3              Denver, CO                   Red Rocks Amphitheater

#Nov 11          San Diego, CA             Gallagher Square at Petco Park 

