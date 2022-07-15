Zach Bryan Releases Nine-Song EP ‘Summertime Blues,’ Announces Giant Tour

Country star Zach Bryan has released a new nine-song EP, Summertime Blues.
The release comes just a few weeks after Bryan released his acclaimed American Heartbreak LP. Bryan, a veteran of the Navy, also has a swath of tour dates, ranging from July into November, which you can also check out below. Fans can purchase tickets for those shows HERE.
“Over the course of Summertime Blues, Bryan sings about working class lifestyle; (the dark and muscular “Quittin’ Time”); paints a bittersweet portrait of a summer night across America on the title track; tells a longing story about the one that got away (“Oklahoma Smoke Show”), and dives deep into the frustrations of a relationship gone sour (the fiery “All The Time”), a press release shares about the new EP. “He shifts from epic to intimate with the songwriting mastery fans have become accustomed to, exploring the many textures of life without flinching at their complexities.”
Check out the new track and upcoming tour dates below.
2022 Tour Dates:
# Indicates newly added date
July 15 Canby, OR Wild Hare Music Festival
July 15-17 Whitefish, MT Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival (Sold Out)
July 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 23 Columbus, OH Buckeye Country Superfest
July 25 Indianapolis, IN T CU Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 28 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
July 29 Fort Smith, AR Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival
July 30 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug 04 Chicago, IL Windy City Smoke Out
Aug 12 Gilford, NH Band of NH Pavilion
Aug 13 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center
Aug 14 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 18 Lewisburg, WV The State Fair of West Virginia
Aug 20 Alexandria, LA Bulls, Bands, Barrels
Sep 02 Weston, CO Caveman Music Festival
Sep 03 Snowmass Village, CO Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
Sep 10 Chattanooga, TN Moon River Music Festival
#Sep 11 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
Sep 13 Asheville, NC Exploreashville.com Arena
Sep 14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep 16 Pryor, OK Born & Raised Festival
Sep 17 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sep 19 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Sep 21 Boston, MA Roadrunner
Sep 23 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sep 24-25 Bridgeport, CT Sound On Sound Festival
Sep 27 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sep 29 Newport, KY Promo West Pavilion at Ovation
Sep 30 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Oct 02 Minneapolis, MN Surly Brewing Festival Field
Oct 07 Austin, TX Austin City Limits
#Oct 18 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Oct 19 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct 22 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
#Oct 25 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
Nov 3 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
#Nov 11 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Photo by Louie Nice / courtesy Warner