Zach Bryan Releases Nine-Song EP ‘Summertime Blues,’ Announces Giant Tour

Country star Zach Bryan has released a new nine-song EP, Summertime Blues.

The release comes just a few weeks after Bryan released his acclaimed American Heartbreak LP. Bryan, a veteran of the Navy, also has a swath of tour dates, ranging from July into November, which you can also check out below. Fans can purchase tickets for those shows HERE.

“Over the course of Summertime Blues, Bryan sings about working class lifestyle; (the dark and muscular “Quittin’ Time”); paints a bittersweet portrait of a summer night across America on the title track; tells a longing story about the one that got away (“Oklahoma Smoke Show”), and dives deep into the frustrations of a relationship gone sour (the fiery “All The Time”), a press release shares about the new EP. “He shifts from epic to intimate with the songwriting mastery fans have become accustomed to, exploring the many textures of life without flinching at their complexities.”

Check out the new track and upcoming tour dates below.

2022 Tour Dates:

# Indicates newly added date

July 15 Canby, OR Wild Hare Music Festival

July 15-17 Whitefish, MT Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival (Sold Out)

July 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 23 Columbus, OH Buckeye Country Superfest

July 25 Indianapolis, IN T CU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 28 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

July 29 Fort Smith, AR Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

July 30 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 04 Chicago, IL Windy City Smoke Out

Aug 12 Gilford, NH Band of NH Pavilion

Aug 13 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center

Aug 14 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 18 Lewisburg, WV The State Fair of West Virginia

Aug 20 Alexandria, LA Bulls, Bands, Barrels

Sep 02 Weston, CO Caveman Music Festival

Sep 03 Snowmass Village, CO Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

Sep 10 Chattanooga, TN Moon River Music Festival

#Sep 11 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

Sep 13 Asheville, NC Exploreashville.com Arena

Sep 14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep 16 Pryor, OK Born & Raised Festival

Sep 17 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sep 19 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Sep 21 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sep 23 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sep 24-25 Bridgeport, CT Sound On Sound Festival

Sep 27 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sep 29 Newport, KY Promo West Pavilion at Ovation

Sep 30 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Oct 02 Minneapolis, MN Surly Brewing Festival Field

Oct 07 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

#Oct 18 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Oct 19 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct 22 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

#Oct 25 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

Nov 3 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

#Nov 11 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Photo by Louie Nice / courtesy Warner