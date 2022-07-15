Richard Marx Reveals Genre-Spanning ‘Songwriter’ Album, New Song

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, first as a songwriter and session musician and later topping the charts with his own self-made hits, Richard Marx is back with a new album reflecting all the genres he’s perfected as a writer of songs on the aptly named Songwriter, out Sept. 30, along with the first single “Same Heartbreak Different Day.”

Marking his debut with a new label, Shelter Records, Songwriter showcases Marx—who has written songs for everyone from Kenny Rogers, Barbra Streisand and Vince Gill, Olivia Newton-John, David Foster, Ann Wilson, and more throughout his career—and his songwriting ability across multiple genres. Featuring contributions from composer Burt Bacharach, along with Keith Urban, Evanescence’s David Hodges and other artists Marx calls “masters” within their genre, Songwriter features 20 songs broken down into four categories: Rock, Pop, Country, and Ballads.

Co-written with Lucas Marx (Katy Perry, Tyron Hapi, Refeci) and Michael Jade (Little Big Town, Andy Grammer, Rachel Platten), “Same Heartbreak Different Day” gives a glimpse into the more pop-tilted side of Marx’s collective sounds.

“I’ve had such an amazing opportunity in my songwriting career to write all kinds of songs with, and for, all kinds of artists,” says Marx. “It finally occurred to me that there was no reason not to record an album of my own that touches on multiple genres I love.”

Songwriter continues a busy year for Marx, who released his memoir Stories To Tell in 2021, which documents the singer-songwriter’s life and career, including candid accounts and his own successes and failures. Marx also released The Vault – Vol. 1, the first in a series of colored vinyl EPs featuring unreleased demos and early material.

Throughout his career, Marx—who has also written a No. 1 single in each of the last four decades, a mark only previously reached by Michael Jackson—has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, beginning with his 1987 self-titled debut, which birthed four Top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” and his 1989 follow up Repeat Offender, which reached No. 1 with top charting singles “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.”

This summer, Marx will kick off his European tour before returning to the U.S. during the fall for additional dates.

Songwriter Track List

Pop

Same Heartbreak Different Day (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx, Michael Jade) Believe In Me (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx) Anything (Richard Marx/Bruce Weigner) Moscow Calling (Richard Marx) Only A Memory (Richard Marx/Adam Messinger)

Rock

Shame On You (Richard Marx/Jesse Marx) Just Go (Richard Marx) My Love, My Enemy (Richard Marx/Matt Scannell) One More Yesterday (Richard Marx/Chris Daughtry/Jason Wade) We Are Not Alone (Ricard Marx/Jesse Marx)

Country

Everything I’ve Got (Richard Marx) One Day Longer (Richard Marx/Keith Urban) Breaking My Heart (Richard Marx/Darius Rucker/David Hodges) Misery Loves Company (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx/Bruce Weigner) We Had It All (Richard Marx/Randy Hauser/Brice Long)

Ballads

Always (Richard Marx/Burt Bacharach) Still In My Heart (Richard Marx/Richard Page) As If We’ll Never Love Again (Richard Marx/Gary Burr) Never After (Richard Marx/Topher Brown) Maybe (Richard Marx)

Photo: Courtesy of Shore Fire Media