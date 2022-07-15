Lake Street Dive Announces New Six-Song Covers EP ‘Fun Machine: The Sequel’ Featuring Big Name Tracks

Pop Quiz!

What do Dionne Warwick, Shania Twain, The Pointer Sisters, The Cranberries, Carole King, and Bonnie Raitt all have in common?

Yes, they’re all standout musicians, but they’re also all slated to be covered by the acclaimed soulful rock band Lake Street Dive on the group’s forthcoming six-song EP, Fun Machine: The Sequel, which the band announced Friday (July 15).

Fans can check out the first track from the upcoming collection, “Nick Of Time,” a cover of the Bonnie Raitt song, below, along with a movie-style trailer announcing the new EP.

Lake Street Dive is comprised of vocalist Rachael Price; bassist/background vocalist, Bridget Kearney; drummer/background vocalist, Mike Calabrese, and keyboardist/vocalist, Akie Bermiss. And collectively, the band describes the EP in a press statement, saying, “Imagine you walk into your favorite local dive bar and Lake Street Dive is on stage, doing our regular weekly gig for $5 a head. These are the songs we’d be covering there and how we’d be playing them. Some deep cuts, some sentimental favorites, and some (hopefully) epic crowd pleasers.”

Produced by Robin MacMillan and recorded at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn and Lucy’s Meat Market in Los Angeles (with contributions from touring guitarist/background vocalist, James Cornelison), Fun Machine: The Sequel is the band’s second set of distinctive cover songs. While Fun Machine in 2012 paid homage to their classic R&B, neo-soul, and jazz roots, Fun Machine: The Sequel expands the scope a bit more.

Fun Machine: The Sequel will be available on vinyl (with bonus tracks) on December 9, 2022. Find special offers and fan exclusives HERE. Catch Lake Street Dive in concert throughout 2022, the full itinerary is below. Find tickets HERE.

Fun Machine: The Sequel – Track List :

“Automatic” (Brock Patrick Walsh / Mark Goldenberg)—The Pointer Sisters “Anyone Who Had A Heart” (Burt Bacharach / Hal David)—Dionne Warwick “You’re Still The One” – (Robert John Lange / Shania Twain)—Shania Twain “So Far Away” (Carole King)—Carole King “Nick Of Time” (Bonnie Raitt)—Bonnie Raitt “Linger” (Dolores Mary O’Riordan / Noel Anthony Hogan)—The Cranberries

Lake Street Dive On Tour:

JUL 28 – FloydFest 22~Heartbeat – Floyd, VA

JUL 29 – Rock the Ruins at The Vogue Outdoors – Indianapolis, IN w/ The Brook & The Bluff – SOLD OUT

JUL 30 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN with Brandi Carlile SOLD OUT

AUG 2 – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing – Fargo, ND with Madison Cunningham

AUG 3- The Pablo Center at the Confluence – Eau Claire, WI

AUG 5 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI with Brandi Carlile

AUG 6 – Hinterland Festival – St. Charles, IA

AUG 7 – Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua – Bayfield, WI with Madison Cunningham

AUG 9 – Foellinger Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN with Madison Cunningham

AUG 10 – Michigan Theater – Ann Arbor, MI with Madison Cunningham SOLD OUT

AUG 12- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park -Grand Rapids, MI w/ Madison Cunningham SOLD OUT

AUG 13 – Salt Shed at Morton Salt – Chicago, IL with Madison Cunningham SOLD OUT

AUG 14- Chesterfield Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

AUG 16 – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

AUG 17- Rose Music Center at The Heights – Huber Heights, OH with Madison Cunningham

AUG 19 -State Theatre – Portland, ME – LSD Presents Side Streets featuring Rachael & Vilray, Bridget Kearney, Benjamin Lazar Davis and Will Graefe, Michael Calabrese, Akie Bermiss, and James Cornelison

AUG 20- Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME with Madison Cunningham SOLD OUT

AUG 21- Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME with Madison Cunningham

SEP 9- The Anthem – Washington, DC with Allen Stone

SEP 10- Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY with Allen Stone SOLD OUT

SEP 11- Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY with Allen Stone

SEP 13- Virginia Credit Union LIVE! – Richmond, VA with The Dip

SEP 14- North Carolina Museum of Art – Raleigh, NC with The Dip

SEP 16- Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

SEP 17- Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC

SEP 24- Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival – Franklin, TN

SEP 27- Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX with Devon Gilfillian

SEP 28- Tobin Center for the Performing Arts – San Antonio, TX with Devon Gilfillian

SEP 30 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ with Devon Gilfillian

OCT 1- Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA with Jack Johnson

OCT 2- Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA with Jack Johnson

OCT 4- Humphreys Concerts By The Bay – San Diego, CA with Devon Gilfillian

OCT 5- Humphreys Concerts By The Bay – San Diego, CA with Devon Gilfillian

OCT 7- Edgefield – Troutdale, OR with Devon Gilfillian

OCT 8 – Cuthbert Amphitheater – Eugene, OR

OCT 9 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA with Devon Gilfillian

OCT 11 – Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC – with Devon Gilfillian

OCT 13 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA with Devon Gilfillian SOLD OUT

OCT 14 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA with The Altons

Photo by Shervin Lainez / Fantasy Records