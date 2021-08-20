Yola Performs ”Diamond Studded Shoes“ On ’Kimmel’

The great and fabulous Yola, who is American Songwriter’s current cover gal, performed her new song, “Diamond Studded Shoes,” from her new Dan Auerbach-produced album, Stand For Myself, on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (Aug. 19).

Playing acoustic and backed by a rollicking group, the British-born singer filled the space with sound, bending notes vocally and strumming her jangly six-string.

Yola, whose new record hit No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Americana Albums chart, also saw the new single hit No. 1 on the Americana Singles Chart.

Of “Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola says: This song explores the false divides created to distract us from those few who are in charge of the majority of the world’s wealth and use the ‘divide and conquer’ tactic to keep it. This song calls on us to unite and turn our focus to those with a stranglehold on humanity.”

The artist’s new record, which was released July 30, earned praise from a number of major outlets, including American Songwriter and the New York Times. It was the third LP for the big-voiced singer, following the acclaimed, Walk Through Fire in 2019 and Orphan Offering EP in 2016.

Yola’s upcoming tour dates:

2021

Aug 21 – Globe Life Park – Arlington, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Aug 22 – Outlaw Music Festival – Austin360 Amphitheater

Sep 3 – Summerfest

Sep 5 – Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sep 11 – Moon River Festival

Sep 12 – Sing Out Loud Festival

Sep 16 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Height, MO – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 17 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Birmingham, AL – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 18 – The Wharf Amphitheatre – Orange Beach, AL – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 25 – Ruoff Music Center. Noblesville, IN – w/ Chris Stapleton

Sep 26 – Ohana Music Festival

Oct 7 – Harvester Performance Center – Rocky Mount, VA

Oct 8 – Madison Square Garden – NYC, NY – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 14 – Mizzou Arena – Columbia, MO – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 15 – Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 16 – Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 21 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 22 & 23 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 28 – United Supermarket Arena – Lubbock, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 29 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM – w/ Chris Stapleton

Oct 30 – AK-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ – w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 4 – Frank Erwin Center – Austin, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 5 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK – w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 6 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX – w/ Chris Stapleton

Nov 28 – Bristol, Eng – Rough Trade

Dec 3 – FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN – w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 4 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS – w/ Chris Stapleton

Dec 5 – Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN – w/ Chris Stapleton



2022

Feb 1-5 – Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Feb 8 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA*

Feb 11 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington D.C*

Feb 13 – Jefferson Theatre – Charlottesville, VA*

Feb 15 – Philadelphia, PA – venue TBA on sale TBA

Feb 17 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL*

Feb 19 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA*

Feb 23 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN*

Mar 3 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN – w/ Allison Russell

Mar 4 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN – w/ Devon Gilfillian

Mar 11 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

Mar 13 – The National – Richmond, VA*

Mar 15 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC*

Mar 16 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC*

Mar 18 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC*

Mar 19 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA*

Mar 20 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL*

Mar 22 – Little Rock, AR – venue TBA on sale TBA

Mar 23 – The Joy Theater – New Orleans, LA*

Mar 25 – Studio at the Factory – Dallas, TX*+

Mar 26 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX*+

Mar 27 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX*+

Mar 29 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO*

Mar 30 – The Jones Assembly – Oklahoma City, OK*

April 1 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO*

April 2 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO*

April 3 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO*

Apr 5 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT*

Apr 6 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID*

Apr 7 – The ELM – Bozeman, MT*

Apr 9 – The Wilma – Missoula, MT*

Apr 10 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA*

Apr 11 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR*

Apr 14 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA*

Apr 15 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA*

April 20 – Huntington Center. Toledo, OH – w/ Chris Stapleton

April 21 – Schottenstein Center. Columbus, OH – w/ Chris Stapleton

April 23 – A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field. Lexington, KY – w/ Chris Stapleton

Apr 27 – House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV

May 1 – Stagecoach Festival



*Jac Ross opening

+Jac Ross and Nick Connors