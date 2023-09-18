Zach Bryan Teases New Collaborations with Bon Iver and Noah Kahan

Zach Bryan has just teased upcoming collaborations with indie star Bon Iver and rising folk singer Noah Kahan. On September 17, Bryan made two separate posts on X (formerly Twitter) implying that he will be releasing two new songs, one featuring Bon Iver and the other featuring Kahan. The names of the new songs or their release dates have not yet been revealed.

Each post contained a short snippet of the new songs. “Come back soon @boniver,” Bryan captioned one of the posts. “You have a friend for life.” Bryan wrote the same line as the caption for the Kahan post, but replaced one artist’s name for the other.

In addition to the posts revealing snippets of Bryan’s new collaborative efforts, the “Something in the Orange” singer posted a photo of his dog and Kahan getting cozy on the couch. “Jack, huge Noah guy,” Bryan captioned the photo. Bryan also posted a third snippet of upcoming music, accompanied by a caption that reads “A pool stick I was gifted from him.”

Bryan released his self-titled, fourth studio album on August 25. The album features a collaboration between Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything,” which recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

During a recent interview with Euphoria Magazine, Bryan discussed the dynamics of his new album’s track list. “Some of them are heavy, some of them are hopeful. More than anything, what’s most important to me is that they’re all mine,” Bryan told the publication. “If people listen to it, I’ll be grateful. If people don’t, I’ll still be grateful because I got the chance in this life to be original when it mattered.”

“I wrote and produced an album that I would want to listen to. I self-titled it because I hear every cell of my being in it,” Bryan continued. “Some of it’s slow and low, some of it’s reckless, some of it’s loud, some of it’s quiet, but it’s all me at 27.”

On September 7, Bryan was arrested for obstructing an investigation and was released the same day. Bryan recently posted a video clarification and apology for his behavior. “I was an idiot today and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person, and I just want to make that clear,” Bryan told his fans in the video. “I should have been smarter about it.”

Bryan later explained how the situation got out of control: “I felt like a child — it was ridiculous, it was immature.” Zach Bryan is still holding strong on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

