From Zach Top to Tracy Lawrence, Country Music’s Past and Future Collide at Massive 2027 Wisconsin Festival

Just last year, Country Thunder Wisconsin entertained thousands of fans for four days thanks to acts like The Red Clay Strays, Keith Urban, Corey Kent, and Riley Green. While an unforgettable time for fans who snagged a ticket, that was last year. What about 2027? Taking over Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, for another run of Country Thunder, the organizers once again composed a list of country stars that included Jon Pardi, Zach Top, and dozens more.

Kicking off on July 15, Country Thunder Wisconsin might have produced one of the best lineups in recent years. Starting with Hudson Westbrook at the Thursday Kickoff event, the singer will be followed by Pardi, Top, Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce, and Ernest. But again, that was just a taste, as the entire lineup featured nearly three dozen names. Breaking it down:

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Zach Top

Jon Pardi

Thomas Rhett

Hudson Westbrook

Carly Pearce

ERNEST

Cameron Whitcomb

Blake Whiten

John Morgan

Tracy Lawrence

Colton Dawson

Phil Vassar

The Band Perry

Carter Faith

Belle Frantz

Anna Graves

Jacob Hackworth

Hunt Pipkin

Presley Barker

SJ McDonald

Nate Venturelli

Hillbilly Rockstarz

The Gleason Band

Chase Wright

Clay Barker

Connor McCutcheon

Drew Cooper

Kendra Remedios

Roseland

Austin Hopkins

Burn ‘N Bush

Chad Carlson

Lola Blue

Riplock

[RELATED: “This Ain’t It”: Zach Top Reveals Just How How Hard He Fought To Release His Breakout Hit]

The Price To Witness Country Thunder Wisconsin 2027

Running until July 18, it seemed that the only problem the organizers might have would be getting fans to go home. And speaking of fans – what is the price to attend such a festival? Truly a festival for the fans, Country Thunder Wisconsin offered fans a plethora of ways to attend.

Looking at the numbers, Weekend General Admission started at $350. That came with access to all four days of entertainment. The ticket also allowed chairs and blankets in the lawn-seating area. For those who wanted a little more, the Weekend Gold Circle package advertised four-day admission, an exclusive standing-room viewing area near the main stage, and a complimentary reserved parking pass. Although complimentary, the Weekend Gold Circle package was priced at $570.

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Now, for the fan who wants to experience Country Thunder Wisconsin with luxury, the Weekend Platinum Experience was for you. Four-day admission, exclusive main stage viewing area, private restrooms, souvenir laminate, complimentary festival essentials (Advil, sunscreen, etc.), and reserved parking. And the price for those special Platinum fans – $735.

$735 for the Platinum pass might be a steep price for many. But with the festival running for four days and showcasing 34 different artists, that averaged around $22 per artist. And with that list promoting Top, Pardi, and Pearce, $22 was a steal.



(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)