10 Motivational Quotes by Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson is blazing a path all her own in country music. As one of the genre’s brightest rising stars, she’s poised for superstardom not only through her powerful songs like “Heart Like a Truck” and “Things a Man Oughta Know,” but also the hard-earned wisdom she’s shared along the way.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson has proven she has the talent to be a superstar–and the willpower to back it up. From inspiring awards show speeches to a digital cover story with American Songwriter, check out some of Wilson’s motivational quotes below.

[RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Lainey Wilson]

1. “If you’re going to be a dreamer, you better be a doer.”

2. “If somebody tells you no, it’s up to you to want it that much more.”

3. “Every time somebody told me ‘no,’ I turned that ‘no’ into a ‘yes.’”

4. “I’m not gonna sit here and act like things have been handed to me ’cause they have not. And I’m proud of that.”

5. “I’ve always viewed it as, ‘Okay, the longer it takes me to get there that means I’m going to have longevity because I’m focusing on that brick-by-brick building this house.’”

6. “If you want something, then it’s up to you to go get it. I think that’s the mentality I’m going to have the rest of my life.”

7. “That was the thing that got me through the growing pains of growing up and trying to navigate life. [Songwriting] was my saving grace.”

8. “We all got a story to tell, y’all.”

9. “I feel like I’m seeing my dreams come true right before my eyes.”

10. “Bell Bottom Country is country with a flare. It’s a state of mind and I’m always there. It could be how you were raised or the place you call home. But it’s writing a crazy story and making it your own. With a little more love and a lot less hatin,’ be who you want to be, ’cause everybody else is taken.”

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy